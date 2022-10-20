Read full article on original website
claytoncrescent.org
Bivins files federal suit against 3 BOC members
Former Clayton County Chief Financial Officer Ramona Bivins has filed suit in the U.S. Northern District of Georgia against Commissioners Felicia Franklin, Alieka Anderson, and Gail Hambrick, as well as Clayton County, over her June 22 firing. At the time, the commissioners refused to state publicly why Bivins, who had earned years of glowing performance reviews and national awards for her work, was terminated. However, the commissioners voted 3-2 to cancel Bivins’ current contract and drop her pending one shortly after her husband, Charlton Bivins, was involved in a campaign sign dispute, between District 4 Commissioner DeMont Davis and a candidate backed by Victor Hill and Mitzi Bickers, that wound up on Fox 5 Atlanta.
Gwinnett high schooler opens fire minutes after dismissal, school police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County high school student is in jail after opening fire toward someone in a moving car on campus, Gwinnett County School Police said. 17-year-old Kaleb Henderson was charged with aggravated assault, carrying a weapon in a school safety zone and reckless conduct on Friday.
Teens between 14 and 18 arrested after drugs and alcohol found in hotel room, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Morrow said there were a “bunch of upset mamas”, after 3 teens were arrested when police found drugs and alcohol in their hotel room. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to a Facebook post, officers with...
Man shot after argument with brother-in-law ends with gun fire, police say
ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man with a gunshot wound to the stomach on Sunday evening. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Around 6:45 p.m., police responded to Hermer Cir. after getting a call about a possible shooting. When they...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Warehouse workers in Atlanta accuse Amazon of poor working conditions
Workers at an Amazon warehouse in East Point are voicing complaints about the retailer’s labor practices. They maintain they are being exploited with unsafe working conditions and low wages, longtime employee Karen Tucker says in a statement issued last week, and are demanding an increase in pay. “Livable wages,...
WXIA 11 Alive
Victor Hill jury reaches 2 of 7 verdicts, says it's deadlocked on 5 more
ATLANTA — A jury says it has deadlocked over five of seven charges in the case against suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. Jurors told a federal judge at 2:35 p.m. on Monday they'd reached verdicts for two counts. Because Judge Eleanor Ross ordered the jury of seven women...
Judge suspended after setting $2 bond for man facing serious charges
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Fulton County magistrate judge is off the bench for two weeks after setting a low $2.00 bond. Alijah Sharp is charged with two violations of aggravated assault, misdemeanor battery family violence, cruelty to children third degree, and terroristic threats. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
wabe.org
With poll workers facing enormous scrutiny, Georgia is deploying a new tool to help keep them safe
Tight elections and baseless conspiracy theories mean election workers are facing enormous scrutiny, so the Georgia Secretary of State’s office is introducing a text-messaging application to help election workers flag threats. After the 2020 election, Fulton County election worker Shaye Moss said she no longer felt comfortable giving out...
Atlanta police searching for suspect accused of attempted home invasion
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are looking for a man who attempted to kick in a door of a residence last month. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Sept. 24, a man kicked the front door of a home on Kirkwood Road. According to the...
Police report released | 2 teenagers shot dead at Clayton County townhome complex
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous story. It's been nearly two weeks since two teenagers were gunned down outside a Clayton County Townhome, and police have finally released a redacted incident report following multiple requests. Clayton County officers were called to the...
Metro Atlanta police department launch new program for vulnerable citizens
LILBURN,Ga. — One Gwinnett County police department is making sure its most vulnerable citizens can get help in the event of an emergency. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Lilburn Police Department announced its new “Vulnerable Citizens Registry” program. The new initiative...
fox5atlanta.com
Anonymous activist claims responsibility for blaze at DeKalb film studio: ‘May this be a warning to them’
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters in DeKalb County are investigating a suspicious fire on the lot of a movie studio at the center of an environmental fight. DeKalb County Fire and Rescue’s spokesperson said the fire at Shadowbox Studios has not been ruled an arson, but the investigation continues after a cryptic blog post from an anonymous author surfaced, claiming responsibility for it.
Renewed attention on local cold case - 5 years later
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga — Five years after a woman was found shot to death in the bathroom of her Paulding County home, the case is now getting renewed attention. It was recently profiled on a national crime show, and the Paulding County Sheriff’s office tells Channel 2 it remains an active investigation.
fox5atlanta.com
Multiple car break-ins for Piedmont Hospital employees
Hospital employees are angry and upset after their cars were broken into while they were at work. It happened at Piedmont Hospital last week. The cars were all parked in the employee deck.
'Detainee' dies in custody at Fulton County Jail, sheriff's office says
ATLANTA — A person died while in custody earlier this week at the Fulton County Jail, the Fulton Sheriff's Office said. There were no identifying details about the individual made available by authorities, nor was any information about how they died provided. The person died at the jail on...
Federal jury to decide guilt or innocence for suspended Clayton County sheriff
ATLANTA — It's now up to a federal jury to determine whether suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill violated seven inmates' constitutional rights when they were allegedly strapped in a chair for hours at a time. Closing arguments were made Friday by federal prosecutors and Hill's attorney. Prosecutors claim...
OPINION: Convicted liar wants to outrun past in run for state House
Politics has long been the land of dirty tricks. Employing sneakery to make opponents look shallow, hypocritical or even...
fox5atlanta.com
Levi Frady case: Georgia 11-year-old's disappearance, death still mysterious 25 years later
ATLANTA - Levi Frady was reported missing in Forsyth County on Oct. 22, 1997. His body was found the next day. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is still searching for leads in the 11-year-old boy's disappearance and death. Here's what investigators know about that day 25 years ago. Who was...
70-year-old man arrested after fatally stabbing woman in SWAT standoff, APD says
ATLANTA — A welfare check turned into a SWAT standoff and eventually a homicide on Saturday night, Atlanta police said. Officers arrived to a home on North Avenue in northwest Atlanta in reference to a welfare check. Authorities said a man, later identified as 70-year-old Curtis Lilly, was barricaded inside the home with a woman.
