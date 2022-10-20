Read full article on original website
holtvilletribune.com
Suspect in 2020 Murder Near El Centro Arrested
EL CENTRO – A suspect in the November 2020 murder of a 19-year-old El Centro man was arrested by U.S. marshals in Westmorland on Friday, Oct. 21. Gerardo Acevedo, 33, city of residence undisclosed, was arrested as a result of the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office investigation into the alleged murder of Jose Angel Sandoval.
thedesertreview.com
Railroad murders trial
EL CENTRO — A possible double homicide rocked the outskirts of El Centro in the fall of 2019, when a call was made to authorities near dawn about a trash-can fire by the railroad tracks that left a smoke screen of unanswered questions within the community. The remains of...
YPD arrests suspect in Friday’s attempted homicide
Over 24 hours since the Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to a 911 call on Friday, October 21, 2022, they have found the suspect. The post YPD arrests suspect in Friday’s attempted homicide appeared first on KYMA.
ICNTF seized fentanyl pills in Thursday bust
On Thursday, October 20, 2022, the Imperial County Narcotic Task Force (ICNTF) received a call for assistance. The post ICNTF seized fentanyl pills in Thursday bust appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
El Centro Man Dies in Motorcycle Accident
EL CENTRO – A 66-year-old El Centro man sustained fatal injuries in a collision with a vehicle in the 800 block of South Fourth Street at about 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. First responders dispatched by 9-1-1 calls to the scene encountered a gray Toyota Camry and a Black Yamaha motorcycle, both of which sustained damages, the El Centro Police Department stated in a press release.
kyma.com
FBI offers reward for information regarding an AZ woman
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The FBI is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Ella Mae Begay. Up to the present time, Begay went missing from her residence near Sweetwater, Arizona on June 15, 2021. So far, the FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading...
thedesertreview.com
Resentencing set for Zimmerman homicide
BRAWLEY — Back in November of 2021, justice was put into place for the late local attorney Ann Marie Zimmer, at the Imperial County Superior Courthouse in Brawley before the Honorable Judge Christopher Plourd, when her murder suspect — Ioan Laurint — entered a plea of no contest to second degree murder — PC 187(a).
thedesertreview.com
Police Logs, October 8-October 15
EL CENTRO — According to police records, an attention to all valley radios was dispatched Tuesday, October 11 out of El Centro in regards to a homicide. As per logs, a pick up and hold request was noted for a 187 suspect based on reported probable cause. No other information was available.
KTAR.com
Man charged for smuggling methamphetamine across border at San Luis
PHOENIX – A man from Mexico has been charged for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and importation of methamphetamine into the United States from Mexico, authorities said. Juan Alberto Gomez-Antimo, 25, was charged by criminal complaint — an allegation of criminal conduct, not evidence — last week, the...
kyma.com
Wanted man found in restaurant bathroom in El Centro
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Police Department (ECPD) said they found a wanted man in a restaurant's restroom and discovered he had a warrant for his arrest for murder. ECPD responded to a call about an individual refusing to leave a restaurant in the 2100 block...
arizonasuntimes.com
Two More Indicted in Yuma Ballot-Harvesting Scheme
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced this week that two more defendants, both from San Luis, have been indicted with felonies for conspiracy and ballot abuse over illegally collecting ballots. The indictments allege that Gloria Lopez Torres, a San Luis council member and Gadsden Elementary School District Board (GESD) member,...
kyma.com
Second alien smuggling coordinator pleads guilty
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On October 6, 2022, Omar Natalio Martinez Fontes pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Bribery and Alien Smuggling. Between June 2019 and January 2020, Fontes paid United States Border Patrol (USBP) agent Carlos Passapera thousands of dollars in cash bribes. Not only that, another alien...
Man found with gunshot wound on 5th street in Yuma
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) said a man with a gunshot wound was found on the 3300 block of West 5th street on Sunday, October 16. The post Man found with gunshot wound on 5th street in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
Task Force Makes Fentanyl Seizure
IMPERIAL COUNTY – More than six pounds of fentanyl was recovered by the Imperial County Narcotic Task Force from a tire abandoned in the county on Thursday, Oct. 20. The tire was initially discovered by an allied agency. Inside of it were five bags containing more than 28,000 fentanyl pills weighing a total of 6.25 pounds, the Narcotics Task Force stated in a press release.
thedesertreview.com
Imperial Valley Business Resource Center gets families connected with Affordable Connectivity Program
EL CENTRO — Applicants for home internet sought the assistance of staff from the Imperial Valley Economic Development Corporation (IVEDC) to enroll in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) at Imperial Valley Business Resource Center (IVBRC) in Imperial on October 22. The four-hour enrollment period started at 8 a.m. “We...
Cooler and windy for the weekend
Another day with highs in the low 90s with cooler days and gusty winds for our upcoming weekend, The post Cooler and windy for the weekend appeared first on KYMA.
SignalsAZ
Yuma to Hold Surplus Property Auction on Oct 22
The next City of Yuma Public Auction will be held at 9:00 am Saturday, Oct. 22 at the city’s surplus property warehouse, 190 W. 14th St. Miscellaneous items up for bids include, but are not limited to, the following:. Industrial pumps, air compressors, generators, scrap metal, jewelry, collectible coins,...
kawc.org
Yuma mayor backs state stance on container walls - Democratic Congressman disagrees
Yuma’s mayor says he supports Governor Doug Ducey in his refusal to remove the shipping container barricades from the southern border. Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls tells KAWC, he backs the barricades. “We need someone stepping up to control what’s going on, and the governor has done that,” he said....
calexicochronicle.com
FOOTBALL: Scots Scoot Past Holtville, 21-14
EL CENTRO — A goal line stand and a fake punt, both in the first half, turned out to be the keys as the Vincent Memorial Catholic High football team defeated Holtville, 21-14, in a Desert League showdown at Cal Jones Field on the Central Union High campus here on Friday, Oct. 21.
holtvilletribune.com
IVC Board Votes Against Promotion of Dean Silva
IMPERIAL – Despite multiple Imperial Valley College staff members speaking in support of hiring Efrain Silva as the campus’ vice president of Academic Services, a majority of the campus’ Board of Trustees voted not to. Silva currently serves as IVC’s dean of Economic & Workforce Development, where...
