IMPERIAL COUNTY – More than six pounds of fentanyl was recovered by the Imperial County Narcotic Task Force from a tire abandoned in the county on Thursday, Oct. 20. The tire was initially discovered by an allied agency. Inside of it were five bags containing more than 28,000 fentanyl pills weighing a total of 6.25 pounds, the Narcotics Task Force stated in a press release.

3 DAYS AGO