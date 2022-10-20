ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
October's last Epic free game is Warhammer 40,000

By Josh Broadwell
 4 days ago
Thursday is here again, and that means it’s time to unveil the next Epic free game. For the week of Oct. 27, 2022, through Nov. 3, 2022, you can grab Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus from Bulwark Studios for absolutely nothing, just months after it originally launches, alongside Saturnalia, a survival horror game that launches on the Epic Games Store and Xbox on the same day.

Only the base Warhammer 40,000 game is free. If you want the add-ons, such as the Heretek expansion, you’ll have to pay for them separately.

“Take control of one of the most technologically advanced armies in the Imperium – The Adeptus Mechanicus. As Magos Dominus Faustinius, you’ll lead the expedition on the newly rediscovered Necron planet of Silva Tenebris,” the game’s description reads. Customize your team, manage resources, discover long-forgotten tech, and control your Tech-Priests’ every move.”

The choices you make across the 50-mission-long campaign influence how the narrative unfolds, so think before you act.

Saturnalia follows four protagonists, each with their own strengths and motivations, as they venture into an Italian town and uncover the darkness in its eerie streets – and in themselves. Expect plenty of twists and turns in this dark horror adventure before the night ends.

Meanwhile, you still have time to grab Fallout 3 for free on Epic as well.

As always with the Epic free games, if you download these during the week when they’re free, they remain in your library for good.

Written by Josh Broadwell on behalf of GLHF

