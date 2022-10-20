Virginia given $67 million in latest settlement with opioid maker

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Johnson & Johnson, owner of opioid manufacturer Janssen Pharmaceuticals, has made the first payment of $67 million in its settlement with Virginia and other states.

In addition to around $40 million to be set aside for the state Opioid Abatement Authority, which is leading efforts across the commonwealth to fight opioid addiction, the settlement payment also includes $11 million for the state government and $16 million to be divided up among local governments.

“I’m thrilled that the money from these record-breaking settlements is on its way,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares.

His office also linked a document showing the distribution of settlement money from this and another lawsuit against several distributors of opioids. Below, you can see a chart showing where the settlement money was concentrated in Central Virginia.

As part of the settlement, Johnson & Johnson is also barred from selling opioids, promoting their use, or providing any funding for lobbying around the regulation of opioids. According to Miyares, Virginia is projected to receive over 500 million from both settlements.

