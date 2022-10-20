Read full article on original website
OLLI presents “Yankee Spy!”
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Alan Rumrill, Director of the New Hampshire Cheshire County Historical Society of Keene, N.H., will present the next OLLI – Osher Lifelong Learning Institute program “Yankee Spy! New Hampshire’s Jonathan Hale in the Civil War” on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 2 p.m. at the Nolin Murray Center next to St. Mary’s Church on Pleasant Street in Springfield.
Dana Owen Brooks, 1953-2022
WINDSOR, Vt. – Dana Owen Brooks, 69, passed away peacefully Oct. 15, 2022 at Grafton County Nursing Home in Woodsville, N.H. with family by his side. Dana was born in Windsor, Vt. on April 19, 1953 with his middle name honoring the physician who helped bring him into the world. A lifelong resident of the Upper Valley, he mostly lived his life in Windsor, Vt. and Cornish, N.H., and graduated from Windsor High School with the Class of 1971.
Gwendolin Gonyaw Mossman, 1931-2022
CAVENDISH, Vt. – Gwendolin Gonyaw Mossman went peacefully home to the Lord on Oct. 9, 2022. Born Oct. 8, 1931, in Vershire, Vt. to parents Clifford and Marion (Towle) Johnson, she and her nine siblings grew up on the “Johnson Cradle Farm” in Cavendish, Vt. “Gwen” was...
Springfield Elks soccer shooters
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Recently, Springfield Elks held local soccer shoots for area students, ages eight to fourteen, in six levels by age. Springfield Elks soccer winners were represented at the Vermont Elks state soccer shoot by six winners from those local contestants. Local winners at the Vermont Elks Soccer...
“The Sweet Delilah Swim Club”
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – “The Sweet Delilah Swim Club” will be the final production in the Springfield Community Players’ 2022 season. It will be presented on Nov. 4, 5, 11, and 12 at 7:30 p.m. with a Sunday matinee on Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. at the group’s Studio Theater 165 South Street in Springfield.
Springfield Library recognizes FOSTL
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Town Library recognizes its Friends of the Library group as an essential resource during the 17th annual celebration of National Friends of Libraries Week from Oct. 16 – 22, 2022. All Friends of Springfield Town Library members are invited to come to the library on Thursday, Oct. 20 to have a “cuppa,” along with all our patrons during our monthly Patron Appreciation Day.
Turkey dinner at St. Peter’s Church
CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – On Friday, Oct. 28 at 5:30 p.m., All Saints Parish will hold a catered turkey dinner at St. Peter’s Church on 30 Church St., North Walpole, N.H. There is no cost, but donations to assist the parish with winter fuel costs are encouraged. On the...
New Director hired for Whiting Library
CHESTER, Vt. – The Board of Trustees for the Whiting Library is pleased to announce that Pamela Johnson Spurlock has accepted our offer to be the next Library Director. “We are so pleased that Pamela will lend her perspective, talents and leadership in moving our library to new beginnings. With over a decade of experience in libraries, museums, and education, Pamela has a passionate commitment to the arts, education, information access, and diversity,” says Donna McNeill-Hudkins, Chair on the Board of Trustees.
Grace Cottage adds new providers
TOWNSHEND, Vt. – Three new providers are seeing patients at Grace Cottage Family Health in Townshend. Nurse Practitioner Caroline (Carly) Dormer is accepting new patients 18 years and older. Dormer was a clinical and charge nurse at Binghamton General Hospital and Decker Health Services & Department of Emergency Management prior to moving to Vermont in 2021, where she’s most recently worked as a Nurse Practitioner at Savida Health in Brattleboro.
