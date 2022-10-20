CHESTER, Vt. – The Board of Trustees for the Whiting Library is pleased to announce that Pamela Johnson Spurlock has accepted our offer to be the next Library Director. “We are so pleased that Pamela will lend her perspective, talents and leadership in moving our library to new beginnings. With over a decade of experience in libraries, museums, and education, Pamela has a passionate commitment to the arts, education, information access, and diversity,” says Donna McNeill-Hudkins, Chair on the Board of Trustees.

