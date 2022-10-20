Arizona Cardinals vs New Orleans Saints free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch Thursday Night Football online (10/20/22)

Read full article on original website
New England Patriots vs Chicago Bears free live stream, odds, time, TV channel, watch Monday Night Football online (10/24/2022)
Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe will start at QB when the New England Patriots host Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. New England has won the last five matchups. Chicago has three consecutive losses by a combined 20 points. This interconference matchup kicks off on Monday, October 24 at 5:15 p.m. PT/8:15 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on ESPN and ESPN2.
Miami Dolphins vs Pittsburgh Steelers free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch Sunday Night Football online (10/23/2022)
Tua Tagovailoa returns as the Miami Dolphins aim to snap a three-game skid when they welcome Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers on SNF. Miami is 15-6 in games in which it is favored since 2018. Pittsburgh has won two in a row and three of five meetings. Kickoff is set for Sunday, October 23 at 5:20 p.m. PT/8:20 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on NBC and streaming on Peacock.
What TV channel is 49ers vs Kansas City today? Free live stream, prediction, odds, time, how to watch San Francisco vs Kansas City online (10/23/2022)
Kansas City visits San Francisco in their first matchup since Kansas City won Super Bowl 54 in 2020. Kansas City has gained at least 300 yards in 11 games in a row. San Francisco is 0-26 under Kyle Shanahan when trailing by at least five entering the fourth quarter. This interconference showdown kicks off Sunday, October 23 at 1:25 p.m. PT/4:25 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on Fox.
Las Vegas Raiders vs Houston Texans free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch NFL online (10/23/2022)
Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders welcome Davis Mills and the Houston Texans in NFL Week 7. The Raiders have lost five in a row following their open week. Texans QB Mills is 288 yards passing shy of 4,000 for his career. This AFC contest is set to kick off on Sunday, October 23 at 1:05 p.m. PT/4:05 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on CBS, or streaming on Paramount Plus.
Kenneth Walker, Marquise Goodwin lead Seattle Seahawks to 37-23 win over Chargers
Rookie Kenneth Walker III rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns, Marquise Goodwin caught a pair of scores, and the Seattle Seahawks jumped out to a 17-point first-quarter lead before defeating the Los Angeles Chargers 37-23 on Sunday. Geno Smith completed 20 of 27 passes for 210 yards and two...
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online
The Portland Trail Blazers return home after Sunday’s 106-104 win at the Los Angeles Lakers to face arguably their toughest challenge yet:. A fully loaded Denver Nuggets team. Denver guard Jamal Murray is off to a solid start after missing 80 games last season while recovering from a knee...
Subscriber football pick ’em: Who will win the Week 9 matchups in Class 6A?
We have reached the final week of the regular season for Oregon high school football. Make sure to check out your favorites football teams, because a lot of seasons will end on Friday night. The playoffs are right around the corner. Vote below in The Oregonian/OregonLive’s football polls with your...
Watch: Marcus Mariota throws 75-yard TD pass for the Atlanta Falcons
Marcus Mariota has been criticized for his inability to consistently throw and complete deep passes. The Atlanta Falcons quarterback proved his critics wrong for at least one play during the Falcons’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday. Mariota dropped a pretty dime, delivering a perfect 75-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Damiere Byrd during the second quarter of the game.
