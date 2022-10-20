Nightly NBA player props (10/20): James Harden, Paul George and others to bet on ahead of Bucks-Sixers and Clippers-Lakers

Welcome to Bet For The Win’s Nightly NBA Player Props. Throughout the 2022-23 season, we’ll look at some of the night’s biggest games and come up with bets to make as we predict how players might perform.

It’s simple — if we like where the player’s line is set, we take the over, otherwise, we take the under. And we’ll keep track of our record along the way.

The NBA regular season is underway, and all but two teams have officially gotten a game under their belt — the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers. On Thursday, the Bucks will take on the Philadelphia 76ers, and the Clippers will battle the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA’s lone games on the slate.

Both games should be entertaining, and there are plenty of good player props to bet on. Here are some you should consider.

Giannis Antetokounmpo - Over 31.5 Points (-120) , Over 11.5 Rebounds (-140)

Thirty-two-plus points and 12-plus rebounds seem ridiculous, right? Well, Giannis Antetokounmpo is truly a ridiculous player. Looking back at his past six season-openers, he’s recorded three games with at least 32 points (five with 30 or more) and five with 13 or more rebounds.

Giannis is the “Greek Freak” for a reason. Expect him to do freaky things on Thursday night, especially with Khris Middleton out of the lineup.

James Harden - Over 2.5 Threes (-130)

James Harden looked good in Tuesday’s opening-night loss to the Celtics. He finished with 35 points and 7 assists. More importantly, he shot 5/9 from deep.

The five makes are great but he won’t make that many per game. He should, however, be able to make three per game — especially if he’s getting up almost 10 each night.

Harden is still dribble-stepback reliant, so don’t be surprised to see him launch them on Thursday. Over 2.5 makes is a good bet.

Patrick Beverley - Under 3.5 Assists (-140)

Pat Bev is going to be absolutely juiced to play against his former team, the LA Clippers, on Thursday night. Don’t believe me? Here’s how excited he was the last time he faced the Clips.

Beverley will be a pest, make open shots, grab rebounds and be his usual energetic self. But what he won’t do is rack up assists. Although he’s been underrated in that department over the past couple of seasons, his job on the Lakers is not to be a playmaker — there’s enough of that between LeBron James and Russell Westbrook.

Take the under on his 3.5 assists.

Paul George - Over. 2.5 Threes (-120)

There’s a lot of hype around the Clippers and it’s time that they deliver. Their season begins on Thursday night with a fully healthy squad, one that might feature Kawhi Leanord coming off the bench as he eases into the season following his ACL recovery.

Whether Leonard does or does not start, his usage and minutes will likely be down for a while, which leaves more of the responsibility on Paul George. He’ll do a little bit of everything for the team, including being a dependable scorer and shooter.

Since leaving Indiana, George has averaged over 3.0 makes in four of five seasons (2.9 per game last season) and has done so efficiently. Don’t expect anything different this season, or tonight. Bet on him to make over 2.5 threes.