NBA Sneakers of the Day: Trae Young, Paolo Banchero, Zion Williamson and more

Ice Trae rocked his Lemon Pepper Trae Young 2s in his first game of the season, a 117-107 Atlanta win against the Houston Rockets.

Of course, he was not the only one with a strong sneaker game last night in the Association…

Paolo Banchero

Trae Young

Zion Williamson

Scottie Barnes

Precious Achiuwa

Brandon Ingram

CJ McCollum

Ben Simmons

Jabari Smith

Kyrie Irving

Kevin Durant

Cade Cunningham

Bol Bol

Rudy Gobert

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

Jaylen Nowell