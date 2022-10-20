NBA Sneakers of the Day: Trae Young, Paolo Banchero, Zion Williamson and more
Ice Trae rocked his Lemon Pepper Trae Young 2s in his first game of the season, a 117-107 Atlanta win against the Houston Rockets.
Of course, he was not the only one with a strong sneaker game last night in the Association…
Paolo Banchero
Trae Young
Zion Williamson
Scottie Barnes
Precious Achiuwa
Brandon Ingram
CJ McCollum
Ben Simmons
Jabari Smith
Kyrie Irving
Kevin Durant
Cade Cunningham
Bol Bol
Rudy Gobert
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
Jaylen Nowell
