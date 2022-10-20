NEWS BRIEF: Biden awards Georgia company $178 million to ‘supercharge’ U.S. battery manufacturing

Read full article on original website
Calvin Zippler
3d ago
When ever the Government subsidies a company, it is guaranteed to fail! Once the Government money runs out the layoffs start and then bankruptcy. look at all the previous tries. Prove me wrong.
Reply(1)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Are Georgia’s solar farms polluting the state’s rivers?
Runoff from a growing number of giant solar farms polluting rivers and streams in rural South Georgia is becoming a major concern, an official with the state Environmental Protection Division (EPD) said Monday. Huge solar farms of up to 1,000 acres are being built on the region’s sandy soil, which...
11Alive gets answers on common issues with $350 Georgia cash assistance cards
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp decided to spend up to $1.2 billion on payments of $350 apiece to poorer Georgians back in August, but since then, 11Alive has received thousands of comments about issues people are having with getting their money from the state. We dug into the issues...
Bill will help bring more mobile health clinics to Georgia
WASHINGTON, D.C. — This week, a bipartisan bill championed by U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff to help bring more mobile health clinics and rural health centers to Georgia was signed into law. The bipartisan MOBILE Heath Care Act will bring more mobile health clinics and rural health centers to Georgia...
Early votes in Georgia, nation could signal high ’22 turnout
ATLANTA (AP) — Early voting is going gangbusters in Georgia in the opening days of midterm balloting, fueling a new round of partisan jousting over Republicans’ overhaul of election procedures after Democrats’ 2020 victories in the state. Through Sunday, about 838,000 Georgians had cast their ballots, most...
saportareport.com
For sale, the State of Georgia
There are many facets that make up a successful community, city or state, but without question, one of the most important elements, if not the most important element, is people. It’s hard to have a thriving community if nobody’s home. Which was exactly the case for the State of Georgia at the turn of the 19th century.
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: Balfour Beatty collects millions in bonus checks
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our I-TEAM has uncovered the private company in charge of housing at Fort Gordon has been pocketing millions of your tax-payer dollars in bonus checks. Balfour Beatty has been collecting these payments for years, even as our I-TEAM exposed military families were living in unsafe homes...
mediafeed.org
First-time homebuyer assistance programs in Georgia
Georgia, one of the fast-growing Southeastern states, continued to see its real estate prices rise in 2022. The median sales price in the Peach State was $364,400 in April 2022, indicating a 19% boost from the same time last year, according to real estate firm Redfin. The number of homes for sale fell 13.7% during the same period.
WRDW-TV
Augusta plant gets $178M grant that could spark 600 jobs
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Department of Energy on Wednesday announced Solvay Specialty Polymers in Augusta as the recipient of a $178.2 million grant to boost the domestic electric vehicle battery supply chain. With the funds from the bipartisan infrastructure law, the plant aims to manufacture electric battery-grade binders...
WLTX.com
Secretary of State investigating pro-Herschel Walker group that gave out gas, grocery vouchers
ATLANTA — The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office is investigating 34N22, a pro-Herschel Walker Super PAC that has given gas and grocery vouchers to residents across the state, an agency spokesperson confirmed to 11Alive. Secretary of State spokesperson Robert Sinners declined to comment on the allegations made in...
Walker, Warnock make history in run for U.S. Senate seat
Georgia voters are being asked to choose between two nationally prominent Black men with deep ties to the state when they vote in a U.S. Senate race that could determine the balance of power in Washington. Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker are both deeply Christian and both well known nationwide as […] The post Walker, Warnock make history in run for U.S. Senate seat appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
cobbcountycourier.com
Canceled debate ignites dispute over Georgia HD-35 candidate’s 2013 criminal charges
Robert Trim, the Republican candidate for Georgia House District 35, withdrew from a scheduled debate with Democrat Lisa Campbell, igniting a fiery exchange between the candidates over Trim’s legal issues stemming from a 2013 incident. The debate was supposed to take place on the Kennesaw State University campus on...
Georgia's early voting turnout so far is Blacker, older than recent general elections
LISTEN: More than 836,000 Georgians have cast their ballots in the 2022 election so far. GPB's Stephen Fowler reports. After one full week of in-person early voting in Georgia, nearly 838,000 people have already cast their ballots in an election that is expected to shatter midterm records. According to an...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Record fish caught in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Georgia from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WMAZ
What are the constitutional amendments on the ballot in Georgia?
ATLANTA — Georgians have already begun to cast their votes in high numbers, weighing in on significant races such as governor and U.S. Senate. But they're being asked to vote on a lot more than just the highest-profile races - including, even, a chance to change the state constitution of Georgia.
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Rumored To Be a Possible Presidential Running-Mate for the 2024 Election
Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. According to an interview from October 21, it now seems possible that Georgia's controversial Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene could be one of the most likely candidates to run alongside Donald Trump if he chooses to run in the 2024 Presidential election.
Showers and storms expected in north Georgia Tuesday | Timeline
ATLANTA — It has been a fairly quiet past couple of months regarding rainfall, but north Georgia can expect another round of rain to return Tuesday evening that will also bring a threat for strong storms. The threat for strong storms will be higher for Mississippi and Alabama, where...
Payments of up to $500 sent to families in Georgia
photo of man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) You might want to go check your bank statements as soon as possible. Why? Well, you should have received a nice surprise in your bank accounts over the last month or two, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which ensures that the Georgia Department of Revenue will credit residents with a one-time refund after they file their taxes.
gwinnettforum.com
BRACK: Vote “No!” on three of four proposed amendments
OCT. 21, 2022 | While the Georgia Constitution gives wide leeway to the state Legislature, it also restricts these politicians from changing any Constitutional provisions without the public input. The result is that often in statewide elections, the Legislature must get approval from the voters for any attempt to change...
Georgia trooper of 30 years also known for “Smokey and the Bandit” role dies
DUBLIN, Ga. — Georgia officials are mourning the death of a beloved state trooper who served the state for decades. Master Trooper Ronnie Gay, a member of the 43rd Trooper school, died Friday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Gay served for 30 years...
wabe.org
Walker's housing allegations against Warnock as celebs come to Georgia to back candidates
Georgia’s U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock says his church has not evicted anyone from property connected to it, as his opponent Republican Hershel Walker claims. Plus, celebrities and big political names are coming to Georgia to support their candidates. And we have a look at a Georgia company looking to create a solar super highway along stretches of roads.
Comments / 2