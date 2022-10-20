Read full article on original website
Related
skyhinews.com
Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Oct. 16-22
Real estate transactions totaled $28,194,157 across 33 sales for the week of Oct. 16 to 22. 7,271-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 3.902 acres of land. Seller: Gary Schoen and Dawn McNally Schoen. Buyer: 657 Stagecoach LLC. Price: $2,550,000. 301 GCR 5221/Prairie Sage Road, Tabernash. 5,263-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.75-bath,...
skyhinews.com
Grand Enterprise Initiative: How a cemetery is good for the local economy
I was surprised and at first dismayed over the number of times I was asked about the Granby Cemetery during the summer. Questions were along the lines of: “Who do I get in touch with to find a place to bury my loved one?” Or, simply, “What’s going on the with Granby Cemetery?”
skyhinews.com
Candidates for county offices speak at Granby election forum
Editor’s note: This is the first part of a recap of Granby’s Nonpartisan Candidate Forum, concentrating on the Clerk and Recorder and Grand County Board of Commissioners candidates. The second recap will cover the six candidates for the Granby Board of Trustees and speakers who spoke for and against Ballot 6A.
skyhinews.com
Steve Skinner in his words: Grand County Commissioner candidate wants a board that mirrors issues locals care about
Why do you want to serve on the board of county commissioners? What interests you about working at the county level?. Commissioners set the course for the county. I’d like to turn the ship toward things that will further serve locals now. I think the county should take a more active role in workforce housing and in making sure that kids have early education opportunities. Seniors should have more affordable housing options and we need to make sure they can stay in their homes if they are on a fixed income. I’ve seen people get priced out and move away. That hurts.
skyhinews.com
Opinion | Gov. Jared Polis: A missive to mountain towns in Colorado
Colorado mountain and ski towns contribute significantly to what makes Colorado such a magnificent place to call home. My focus, as your Governor, has been and will continue to be on the thousands of hardworking Coloradans who live, work and play here and the opportunities ahead to thrive. I’ve personally seen the these grow and mature since my parents first brought me skiing in Vail in 1981, and now I enjoy visiting with our kids. With that growth has come challenges and opportunities, and I look forward to working with the community to ensure that the valley remains one of the most incredible places to live in the world.
skyhinews.com
In her own words: Grand County chief deputy coroner Tawnya Bailey vows to ‘strive to make the worst time in someone’s life a little easier’
Tawnya Bailey is running uncontested for the position of Grand County coroner. The vote will be part of the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Ballots were mailed out starting Monday, Oct. 17. The last recommended day for voters to mail in ballots is Oct. 31, and polling stations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 8. For more information, visit CO.Grand.co.us/147/Elections.
skyhinews.com
East Grand School Board votes to endorse ballot issue 6A
The East Grand School Board met for less than an hour Tuesday, Oct. 18, and voted to endorse ballot issue 6A, which would establish a property tax to fund the Fraser River Valley Housing Partnership. President Ed Raegner brought the item to the board at their last meeting, Oct. 4, but they did not vote then.
skyhinews.com
Panthers mountain bikers send eight racers to state after a dominant regular season
Middle Park High School mountain bike racers wrapped up the regular high school season as the Platte Region Division 3 team champions. The Panthers team has ridden strong all season, coming out on top of the podium in all four of the regular-season races. Team standings were close for the first three races, but the Panthers pulled away from the pack in the final race to win the championship by 200 points. This is the first time the team has earned this impressive accolade. The Division 3 category is comprised of 18 teams with 12 or fewer riders. The Panthers will be following up their season championship by sending eight members to the state race.
Comments / 0