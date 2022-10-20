Read full article on original website
KFDA
TxDOT crews to work on I-40 eastbound, impacting traffic patterns
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT crews will be working on I-40 eastbound starting Oct. 26. TxDOT says the left and center lanes of I-40 eastbound will be closed for bridge joint repair from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Oct. 26.
Deadly Semi Crash Off I-40 Takes 2 Lives
On the morning of October 21st, a deadly crash took place in Oldham County, west of Vega near I-40, sadly resulting in two deaths. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, at 5:15 A.M. a 2021 Volvo truck tractor was traveling west off a frontage road off I-40. A 2007 Peterbilt was parked on this same road, with a truck-tractor-semi-trailer attached to it. The Peterbilt’s operator, a 42-year-old Amarillo resident, Scottie Dun was outside of his vehicle, attaching the semi-trailer to the tow truck. The operator of the Volvo, Shivinder Singh, a resident of Livermore, California had drifted onto the shoulder of the road for unknown reasons, striking Dun and the attached semi-truck before continuing west and flipping onto its side into a north ditch. By the time Oldham County Justice of the Peace, Kristy O’Malley, and other emergency responders arrived on the scene, it was too late. Both Scottie Dun and Shivinder Singh, were pronounced dead on the scene.
Where can I vote early for the 2022 election?
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Monday marked the first day of early voting for the upcoming Nov. 8 election throughout the state of Texas. The upcoming election will give Texas residents a chance to make their voices heard in a number of national, state and local races. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, some of the […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Emergency Landing At Rick Husband Airport
A flight from Denver to Houston had to make an emergency landing in Amarillo, Friday. The American Airlines flight 510 was forced to make a landing at Rick Husband International Airport when a passenger on-board underwent cardiac arrest. Amarillo Fire Department officials say an ICU nurse and a flight medic...
KFDA
Heavy rain closes trails today at Palo Duro Canyon
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Trails at Palo Duro Canyon State Park are closed today due to heavy rains. Officials said this includes all of its trails at the state park. We will keep you updated whenever the trails reopen. For the latest weather coverage, go here.
The Amarillo Pioneer
City Council Plans Closed Meeting on Fairly Lawsuit
Amarillo City Council is set to hold a closed door meeting about the Alex Fairly lawsuit regarding Civic Center renovation funding during their regular meeting on Tuesday. According to an agenda posted by the city, the council will convene in an executive session at the end of the meeting to discuss several topics, including the Fairly lawsuit.
KFDA
VIDEO: Amarillo schools attend mentoring program at Discovery Center
KFDA
TxDOT urging drivers to be cautious on new portion of Loop 335
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With more traffic on Helium Road due to the new portion of Loop 335, Texas Department of Transportation is urging drivers to pay attention to traffic signs and other drivers. “With every road we design we look at ways to improve safety, to allow some forgiveness...
kgncnewsnow.com
Houston-bound flight diverted to Amarillo airport
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department reports that a flight that was bound for Houston was diverted to Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport for a medical emergency. According to an official with AFD, a passenger on a Houston-bound flight needed medical attention when the flight was diverted. When fire crews arrived on the […]
KFDA
Stream the Palo Duro vs Caprock volleyball game here
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You can watch the Palo Duro vs Caprock volleyball game live with TPSN. The game is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. To stream the game, click here.
Myhighplains.com
Quick Quack Car Wash ‘Quackenstein’s Car Wash’
KFDA
Have You Seen The Disgusting Stuff Posted To This City Facebook Page?
The Amarillo Pioneer
Polling Place Changes in Amarillo
When voters head to vote in the upcoming general election, the lists of polling places in Potter and Randall counties will look slightly different than they did during the series of elections which took place earlier this year. In Potter County, the Early Voting locations will be the same as...
KFDA
Polls are open: Early voting begins for November General Election
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Polls are open today as early voting begins for the November General Election. This year the voting machines will look a little different. The voting process now has an added paper and scanner element to the voting scene. “So, the most important thing that voters need...
KFDA
Woman hit by minivan in Amarillo, suffers life-threatening injuries
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A woman was hit by a minivan on Saturday night and is now suffering life-threatening injuries. Amarillo Police were called to South Western Street and Shelby Drive just before 10 p.m. last night. Officials say a 44-year-old woman walked into traffic and was hit by the...
KFDA
Amarillo High Head Coach gets to lead his daughters on and off the court
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The Amarillo High volleyball team has established a dominate program over the years and now is under the leadership of head coach Mike Moffitt. This year is a little special for Coach Moffitt as he gets to coach his two daughters, Jo and Bird. “The tradition of...
Amarillo, Look At This Photo. Notice Any Interesting Mistakes?
