coladaily.com
SC Election Commission website crashes on first day of early voting
SC State Election Commission’s website crashed Monday morning, on the first day of early voting. The website is now back up and running. A message saying “404 Not Found” appeared for users when trying to access the website. The website shows residents voting locations, voting dates/times, sample ballots, etc.
Surprise proposal thrills crowd at South Carolina State Fair
Magic happens every year at the South Carolina State Fair, but several hundred of those in attendance Saturday witnessed a once in a lifetime moment that was not part of the usual shows. At the end of the 4:30 performance of the Circus at the Fair, Steven Murray of Greenwood...
SC boating and fishing showcase happening at Gamecock Village Saturday
Fans heading to the UofSC game against Texas A&M Saturday will have an opportunity to see once again a showcase of South Carolina boats and fishing tackle at Gamecock Village. According to the South Carolina Boating and Fishing Alliance (SCBFA), the first showcase was at last year’s game against Kentucky.
Early voting opens Monday
The South Carolina Election Commission is reminding voters that they don’t need to wait until November to vote in the upcoming Statewide General Election. The state's early voting period starts Monday, Oct. 24. Any voter can visit an early voting center in their county during the early voting period...
