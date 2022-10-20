ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

SC Election Commission website crashes on first day of early voting

SC State Election Commission’s website crashed Monday morning, on the first day of early voting. The website is now back up and running. A message saying “404 Not Found” appeared for users when trying to access the website. The website shows residents voting locations, voting dates/times, sample ballots, etc.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Surprise proposal thrills crowd at South Carolina State Fair

Magic happens every year at the South Carolina State Fair, but several hundred of those in attendance Saturday witnessed a once in a lifetime moment that was not part of the usual shows. At the end of the 4:30 performance of the Circus at the Fair, Steven Murray of Greenwood...
GREENWOOD, SC
Early voting opens Monday

The South Carolina Election Commission is reminding voters that they don’t need to wait until November to vote in the upcoming Statewide General Election. The state's early voting period starts Monday, Oct. 24. Any voter can visit an early voting center in their county during the early voting period...

