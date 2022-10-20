ALBANY, N.Y. – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced Monday, a $640 thousand grant for Volunteer Fire Departments. In order to be eligible for the grant you must be a fire department that serve’s one town with a population under 10,000, or that serves multiple, one of which has to be a rural town of less than 10,000. You can also be a fire department in a town with a population of 10,000 or more.

