Gov. Hochul announces $30 million "Teacher Residency Program"
ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday, the start of a new teacher residency program, through the New York State Department of Labor. “The Empire State Teacher Residency Program” will match funds for local public school districts and Boards of Cooperative Educational Services who want to create a two-year residency opportunity for prospective, K-12 teachers at the graduate-level.
DEC announces a $640 thousand grant for rural Volunteer Fire Departments
ALBANY, N.Y. – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced Monday, a $640 thousand grant for Volunteer Fire Departments. In order to be eligible for the grant you must be a fire department that serve’s one town with a population under 10,000, or that serves multiple, one of which has to be a rural town of less than 10,000. You can also be a fire department in a town with a population of 10,000 or more.
Dead cow found outside Scooby Rendering Company in Whitestown
WHITESTOWN, N.Y. -- Many complaints were called in about a dead cow sitting outside a business in Whitestown, Monday. The smell is what brought people to the Scooby Rendering Company on Oriskany Street West. The company specialized in manufacturing dog food. Whitestown officials say, they spoke with the owner of...
Man in custody after a more than 11 hour standoff in the Town of Floyd
TOWN OF FLOYD, N.Y. -- James Damuth, 45, is in custody after a more than 11 hour standoff in the Town Of Floyd, Sunday night. Before 11 p.m. Sunday night, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was called to 7522 Camroden Road, in response to a noise complaint. According to the Sheriff, when the deputy on duty approached the door, an individual answered and pointed what appeared to be a gun at the Deputy.
