laconiadailysun.com

Water Street Cafe to remain in current location under new ownership

LACONIA — For a time, there were plans to tear down the Water Street Cafe and replace it with a new apartment building. The restaurant would live on, albeit in a different location, but this plan was ultimately scrapped when the owners sold the establishment to their nephews, Ethan and Oliver Roy.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

T-N Fire District seeks emergency meeting on water contract

The board that oversees the Tilton-Northfield Fire Department is asking a judge to authorize a special voters meeting to approve funds to pay for water service to the department’s stations and hydrants. The commissioners of the Tilton-Northfield Fire District are hoping to get the voters to approve a contract...
WHAV

Haverhill Teachers Ratify New Contract with 99% in Favor of the Pact; Union to Reimburse City Costs

Members of the Haverhill Education Association Friday approved the new contract negotiated with the School Committee with 99% of teachers in favor. Union President Tim Briggs told WHAV full contract details will be public posted following an expected Thursday vote by the full School Committee. He noted, however, the union entered into a $200,000 settlement agreement with the city to conclude the nearly week-long strike.
HAVERHILL, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Amoskeag Bridge area onramp will be closed for most of Sunday

CONCORD, N.H. The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) announces plans to temporarily close the Exit 6 northbound on ramp on I-293 to perform maintenance work. Weather permitting, the closure is scheduled for the morning of Sunday, October 23, 2022, beginning at 3:00 am until 12:00 pm. Motorists seeking to...
CONCORD, NH
nerej.com

Mass General Brigham celebrates new 62,000 s/f Integrated Care Center at at Tuscan Village in Salem, NH

Salem, NH In support of Mass General Brigham’s commitment to improve access to care for patients, Mass General Brigham opened a new Integrated Care center at Tuscan Village. Approximately 200 attendees joined Mass General Brigham for the opening of the new location, which will provide both primary care and specialty treatment for patients in Merrimack Valley and southern New Hampshire.
SALEM, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Murray family donates 200-acre conservation easement

WOLFEBORO — The Murray family generously donated a nearly 200-acre conservation easement to the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests in the towns of Wolfeboro and New Durham. "I bought the land with no intention of ever developing it," states Roger Murray, owner of the land. "It...
WOLFEBORO, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Jane Veazey-MacFadzen: Steve Hodges the fiscally responsible option for county commissioner

I am supporting Steve Hodges for Belknap County commissioner. Hodges has the education, experience and background to be a county commissioner. Steve has served Belknap County for over 25 years as a deputy and as the Belknap County sheriff. He has been involved in multiple budget processes and understands county services provided by each of the departments. He knows the importance of county government and the services provided by each of the departments.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire police departments offer sign-on bonuses for new officers

WINDHAM, N.H. — State police and local New Hampshire departments are now offering sign-on bonuses, hoping to fill open positions. Windham Police Chief Michael Caron said staffing issues have been a problem in police departments across the state, leaving them fighting for a small group of applicants. In Windham,...
WINDHAM, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Ronnie Abbott: Why Sheriff Bill Wright is the best choice for Belknap County

Around a month ago, there was a fundraiser for the Greater Lakes Child Advocacy Center called “Beards for Bucks.” The sheriff jumped on board and set himself a sizable goal of $500 in donations. At first, the donations were only coming in here and there, so to make sure he hit his goal he was on social media after work every day advocating for the campaign and doing his best to get people to donate.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Craig urges eligible residents to apply for fuel assistance

MANCHESTER, NH – With the recent rise in gas, oil, and electric costs, Mayor Joyce Craig is urging eligible Manchester residents apply for fuel assistance funded by the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and administered locally by Southern New Hampshire Services. In addition to fuel assistance, eligible residents can concurrently apply for electric assistance, also administered by SNHS.
MANCHESTER, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Wanda Keenan joins Roche Realty Group

MEREDITH — Frank Roche, president of Roche Realty Group, Inc. with offices in Meredith and Laconia, welcomes Wanda Keenan, who lives on Lake Opechee in Laconia, and has recently joined the real estate firm. She will be a part of the Laconia office’s team located at the entrance to South Down Shores and Long Bay on Parade Road.
MEREDITH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Laconia Kiwanis Fuel Raffle offers $1,000 prize

LACONIA — You can win $1,000 toward your heating bill this winter. There are no limitations on the type of fuel. It can be oil, electric, propane or natural gas, wood pellets, wood, or coal. Laconia Kiwanis will make the $1,000 payment on your behalf directly to the vendor of your choice. With the rising heating costs, there is no better time to enter the contest.
LACONIA, NH
WMUR.com

Pilot reports laser shined at plane over Lakes Region

GILFORD, N.H. — A pilot reported that their plane was illuminated by a laser over the Lakes Region on Friday night. The Federal Aviation Administration said the pilot of a Cirrus SR22 reported being illuminated by a purple laser southwest of the Laconia Municipal Airport around 7:30 p.m and at 7,000 feet.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Learn about six Meredith candidates at bipartisan forum Monday

MEREDITH — Liz Tentarelli of the League of Women Voters-NH will moderate a candidate forum on Monday, Oct. 24, for Meredith residents, featuring bipartisan representation of all six candidates running for NH state House and NH state Senate positions. The forum will take place from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Meredith Community Center, Room B.
MEREDITH, NH

