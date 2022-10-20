Read full article on original website
Water Street Cafe to remain in current location under new ownership
LACONIA — For a time, there were plans to tear down the Water Street Cafe and replace it with a new apartment building. The restaurant would live on, albeit in a different location, but this plan was ultimately scrapped when the owners sold the establishment to their nephews, Ethan and Oliver Roy.
laconiadailysun.com
T-N Fire District seeks emergency meeting on water contract
The board that oversees the Tilton-Northfield Fire Department is asking a judge to authorize a special voters meeting to approve funds to pay for water service to the department’s stations and hydrants. The commissioners of the Tilton-Northfield Fire District are hoping to get the voters to approve a contract...
Haverhill Teachers Ratify New Contract with 99% in Favor of the Pact; Union to Reimburse City Costs
Members of the Haverhill Education Association Friday approved the new contract negotiated with the School Committee with 99% of teachers in favor. Union President Tim Briggs told WHAV full contract details will be public posted following an expected Thursday vote by the full School Committee. He noted, however, the union entered into a $200,000 settlement agreement with the city to conclude the nearly week-long strike.
manchesterinklink.com
Aldermen approve sewer rate increase to help pay for largest DPW project in Manchester history
MANCHESTER, N.H. – The average Manchester resident will pay an extra $3.50 a month on their sewer bill beginning next April to help defer costs on the largest Department of Public Works project in Queen City history. The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the increase, which jumped...
mynbc5.com
Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Centers' newest expansion set to open in the spring
LEBANON, N.H. — Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center is set to open its new Patient Pavilion this spring. The hospital addition is adding 64 single-patient rooms to the hospital. They will be moving some inpatient units closer together, allowing the right teams to share resources. Dartmouth Health will be utilizing...
WCVB
Methuen mayor decries state agency he says placed 216 people, including children, in hotel without notification
METHUEN, Mass. — After 55 homeless families were unexpectedly moved to a hotel in his community, a Massachusetts mayor is publicly critiquing the state agency responsible for their placement. Methuen Mayor Neil Perry said he became aware that 86 adults and 130 children were placed in the Days Inn...
manchesterinklink.com
Amoskeag Bridge area onramp will be closed for most of Sunday
CONCORD, N.H. The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) announces plans to temporarily close the Exit 6 northbound on ramp on I-293 to perform maintenance work. Weather permitting, the closure is scheduled for the morning of Sunday, October 23, 2022, beginning at 3:00 am until 12:00 pm. Motorists seeking to...
nerej.com
Mass General Brigham celebrates new 62,000 s/f Integrated Care Center at at Tuscan Village in Salem, NH
Salem, NH In support of Mass General Brigham’s commitment to improve access to care for patients, Mass General Brigham opened a new Integrated Care center at Tuscan Village. Approximately 200 attendees joined Mass General Brigham for the opening of the new location, which will provide both primary care and specialty treatment for patients in Merrimack Valley and southern New Hampshire.
laconiadailysun.com
Sandra Mucci: Slashed budgets result in erosion of environmental conservation
One thing that almost everyone in Belknap County can agree on is that our lakes and mountains are amazing. In addition to providing a wonderful place to live, work and raise our families, they are an economic engine that provides a livelihood for the entire region. These natural resources greatly enhance our quality of life.
laconiadailysun.com
Murray family donates 200-acre conservation easement
WOLFEBORO — The Murray family generously donated a nearly 200-acre conservation easement to the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests in the towns of Wolfeboro and New Durham. "I bought the land with no intention of ever developing it," states Roger Murray, owner of the land. "It...
laconiadailysun.com
Jane Veazey-MacFadzen: Steve Hodges the fiscally responsible option for county commissioner
I am supporting Steve Hodges for Belknap County commissioner. Hodges has the education, experience and background to be a county commissioner. Steve has served Belknap County for over 25 years as a deputy and as the Belknap County sheriff. He has been involved in multiple budget processes and understands county services provided by each of the departments. He knows the importance of county government and the services provided by each of the departments.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire police departments offer sign-on bonuses for new officers
WINDHAM, N.H. — State police and local New Hampshire departments are now offering sign-on bonuses, hoping to fill open positions. Windham Police Chief Michael Caron said staffing issues have been a problem in police departments across the state, leaving them fighting for a small group of applicants. In Windham,...
The Most Popular Trail From Maine to the New Hampshire Border is Adding Even More Trails
We love our trails, don't we? It's always nice to get out and about to hike, bike, jog, and snow shoe with friends and our dogs in that fresh New England air. That's why it's so exciting to learn that additional green space is in the works for one of the most popular trails on the Seacoast and beyond.
laconiadailysun.com
Ronnie Abbott: Why Sheriff Bill Wright is the best choice for Belknap County
Around a month ago, there was a fundraiser for the Greater Lakes Child Advocacy Center called “Beards for Bucks.” The sheriff jumped on board and set himself a sizable goal of $500 in donations. At first, the donations were only coming in here and there, so to make sure he hit his goal he was on social media after work every day advocating for the campaign and doing his best to get people to donate.
manchesterinklink.com
Craig urges eligible residents to apply for fuel assistance
MANCHESTER, NH – With the recent rise in gas, oil, and electric costs, Mayor Joyce Craig is urging eligible Manchester residents apply for fuel assistance funded by the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and administered locally by Southern New Hampshire Services. In addition to fuel assistance, eligible residents can concurrently apply for electric assistance, also administered by SNHS.
laconiadailysun.com
Wanda Keenan joins Roche Realty Group
MEREDITH — Frank Roche, president of Roche Realty Group, Inc. with offices in Meredith and Laconia, welcomes Wanda Keenan, who lives on Lake Opechee in Laconia, and has recently joined the real estate firm. She will be a part of the Laconia office’s team located at the entrance to South Down Shores and Long Bay on Parade Road.
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Kiwanis Fuel Raffle offers $1,000 prize
LACONIA — You can win $1,000 toward your heating bill this winter. There are no limitations on the type of fuel. It can be oil, electric, propane or natural gas, wood pellets, wood, or coal. Laconia Kiwanis will make the $1,000 payment on your behalf directly to the vendor of your choice. With the rising heating costs, there is no better time to enter the contest.
WMUR.com
Pilot reports laser shined at plane over Lakes Region
GILFORD, N.H. — A pilot reported that their plane was illuminated by a laser over the Lakes Region on Friday night. The Federal Aviation Administration said the pilot of a Cirrus SR22 reported being illuminated by a purple laser southwest of the Laconia Municipal Airport around 7:30 p.m and at 7,000 feet.
laconiadailysun.com
Learn about six Meredith candidates at bipartisan forum Monday
MEREDITH — Liz Tentarelli of the League of Women Voters-NH will moderate a candidate forum on Monday, Oct. 24, for Meredith residents, featuring bipartisan representation of all six candidates running for NH state House and NH state Senate positions. The forum will take place from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Meredith Community Center, Room B.
New Hampshire Man Sets New State Record for His Channel Catfish Catch
Record alert...repeat...RECORD ALERT. On September 27, 2022, Scott Alexander, Jr. of Sullivan, New Hampshire, broke the current record for the largest channel catfish caught in the granite state, according to the NH Fish and Game Facebook page. Sullivan's catfish was pulled out of the Connecticut River near Hinsdale. It was...
