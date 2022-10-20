Kia, like the majority of car manufacturers, is on a path of global EV domination, and at the frontline is the all-new Kia Niro EV, the EV6, and the upcoming EV9. The Kia Niro EV is joined by its plug-in hybrid version, both of which are set to take the market by storm for the 2023 model year. Kia recently announced pricing for the plug-in hybrid model, which undercuts its rivals by a fair margin, and now it's time for the full-blooded EV. The Kia Niro EV goes up against competitors such as the Chevrolet Bolt EV, VW ID.4, and Toyota bZ4X, and with a starting price below $40,000, it's very attractive.

