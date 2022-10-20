Read full article on original website
Tesla Working On Smaller And Cheaper EV Will Outsell All Current Teslas Combined
Starting at just under $136,000, the Tesla Model S Plaid is not exactly cheap. Even the Model 3 costs over $60,000 now, but at one point, company CEO Elon Musk promised that his company would eventually offer a small EV that would cost just $25,000. Then, at the beginning of this year, he did a complete u-turn on that, saying that Tesla had too much on its plate. However, Musk did say that "at some point," Tesla would follow through.
Hyundai Prepares To Take Huge Hit By Exiting Russian Market
Hyundai is reportedly contemplating offloading its factory in Saint Petersburg, Russia, a sign that it's looking into completely cutting ties with the Russian market for the time being. The plant, which produces vehicles like the Kia Rio and Hyundai Solaris, was initially shuttered back in March due to Western sanctions due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Rivian Angers R1T Customers By Removing A Desirable Feature From The Electric Truck
When the all-electric Rivian R1T first hit the scene, prospective customers were amazed at the amount of features and available technologies. But now it seems the startup automaker is removing a popular function, much to the chagrin of patiently waiting customers. First seen on Rivian Forums, an email from the company to clients has announced the discontinuation of the powered tonneau cover.
Ford Throws Shade At GMC For Copying Its Knob
Four days ago, GMC finally unveiled its 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1, and a day later, the first consignment was sold out. We were expecting the Sierra EV to do well, but once we started diving deeper into all the cool features it offered, we couldn't help but notice certain similarities between GM's new infotainment system and the 15.5-inch touchscreen interface that made its debut in the Ford Mustang Mach-E and later in the Ford F-150 Lightning.
Elon Musk Says Teslas Won't Get Fully Self-Driving Approval In 2022
By now, everyone knows that any promise made by Elon Musk should be taken with a grain of salt. Then again, it can be argued that Musk's ability to keep his eye on the end goal regardless of the blatant obstacles in his way is the reason for Tesla's runaway success.
Abarth's Mini Supercar Based On The Alfa Romeo 4C Can Now Be Ordered
How much do you really know about Abarth? The brand was founded as a racing team in 1949 by Carlo Abarth, and it set up shop in Turin in 1951. That's when the close working relationship with Fiat started. After a decent racing career, Carlo sold Abarth to Fiat, who did almost nothing with the brand. It reemerged in the early 2000s as a trim in the Fiat Stilo range.
Tiny Electric Car Is A Pint-Sized Chevrolet Bolt Rival With Lamborghini Doors
Here in the USA, our idea of a small, affordable, city-bound EV is the Chevrolet Bolt. At its narrowest, City Transformer's CT-1 is 39.3 inches long. It's much smaller than France's other incoming city EV, the Renault 5. By any comparison, this adorable little French car is a genuinely tiny city car.
Toyota Canada Won't Sell The 2023 Toyota GR Corolla Morizo Edition To Just Anyone
If you've been keeping up with Toyota GR Corolla-related related news, you'll know the ultra-hardcore GR Corolla Morizo Edition is the pinnacle of the go-faster GR Corolla range. Only 200 will be made, and they'll all be made for the 2023 model year. In short, they'll be flipped for ludicrous...
2024 Cadillac Celestiq Vs. 2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre: Ultra-Luxury EV Battle
Let's start by stating that these two cars aren't apparent rivals. One has four doors and a fastback-like profile while the other is a coupe. Besides that, Cadillac Vs. Rolls-Royce comparisons are almost non-existent, except as a joke. Still, there are obvious similarities. Both are hand-built EVs that cost more than $300,000. Now that Bentley's own EV has been pushed back, these two will likely remain the only competitors in their admittedly tiny segment for quite some time.
Apple iPhone Maker Foxconn Wants To Build Tesla EVs
Just last year, iPhone manufacturer Foxconn announced that it would enter the electric vehicle manufacturing industry with a new company called Foxtron, which showed off three concepts. Since then, the company has improved its creations by collaborating further with industry giants, most notably signing Pininfarina to pen its new designs. And although the company is still very new to this industry, it's already impressing us with what it has planned for the future.
Full-Size Lightning McQueen Replica Based On 6th-Gen Toyota Celica Up For Sale
Earlier this year, Porsche introduced a manual 911 GTS inspired by Sally Carrera from the classic Pixar franchise, Cars. We love Porsche for building this tribute and auctioning it to support young girls through the Girls Inc charity, but it's got nothing on a small body shop in Chon Buri, Thailand. The shop is called P.S. Modify, and it created two spectacular versions of the famous Lightning McQueen. The one model is in the famous Piston Cup livery, while the blue car wears the Dinoco stickers.
2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 Unveiled With 754 Horsepower And 400-Mile Range
Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 will be available at launch in early 2024. GM-estimated 754 horsepower and 785 lb-ft of torque. Shortly after the Chevrolet Silverado EV made its debut, GMC announced that it will also build a Sierra EV based on the same platform. It has been a guessing game ever since, but now GMC has finally taken the covers off its second EV pickup truck.
Hundreds Of People Have Ordered Spectre, Rolls-Royce's First Electric Car, Before Even Seeing It
Like the rest of the automotive world, Rolls-Royce is moving towards a fully electric lineup and plans to only offer EVs by 2030. This is monumental news from a brand that has traditionally relied on massive displacement to get its luxury cars moving, but its first EV model, the Spectre, promises massive performance, luxury, and a cool soundtrack.
New Porsche Game Lets Players Modify A 911 Carrera Or Nissan Z From Their Phone
Porsche Digital has updated its popular app-based DesignCar game, giving users more choices than ever before. New vehicles provide players with more cars to virtually collect and customize and compete with in fun challenges. And don't think you're limited to Porsche vehicles, like the 911 Carrera - the game boasts multiple desirable brands and models.
Stellantis Won't Use Android Automotive Software Like General Motors
Over the last year or so, Google has made great strides in the automotive industry with its Android Automotive Operating System. Volvo was one of the first automakers to adopt the Android-based system with Google built-in capability, but other automakers like General Motors have introduced the system too, and Google will soon revitalize the infotainment experience for Ford. Apple is making its own moves to transform the digital dashboard, but Google is several steps ahead for now.
Why Mazda Isn't As Popular As It Should Be
We're fans of Mazda in general and some cars in particular. In general, Mazda's build quality is consistently great, its exterior design is always contemporary and stylish yet doesn't date quickly, and the Japanese brand's interiors are always excellent and lead their classes. Mazda also never fails to make its...
2023 Kia Niro EV Ready To Compete With VW ID.4 And Toyota bZ4X With Sub $40,000 Starting Price
Kia, like the majority of car manufacturers, is on a path of global EV domination, and at the frontline is the all-new Kia Niro EV, the EV6, and the upcoming EV9. The Kia Niro EV is joined by its plug-in hybrid version, both of which are set to take the market by storm for the 2023 model year. Kia recently announced pricing for the plug-in hybrid model, which undercuts its rivals by a fair margin, and now it's time for the full-blooded EV. The Kia Niro EV goes up against competitors such as the Chevrolet Bolt EV, VW ID.4, and Toyota bZ4X, and with a starting price below $40,000, it's very attractive.
Tesla Cybertruck Spotted With Production-Ready Rear End
It's been nearly four years since the Tesla Cybertruck was unveiled and, after copious delays, it seems the electric truck is finally closer to production. There's more evidence to support this, with new footage showing the Cybertruck's redesigned rear end. The video, shared by a Twitter user, showcases the rear fascia and its new taillight cluster.
Why The Mercedes G-Class Is Only Going To Get Better Once It's Electric
Mercedes' electrified future isn't around the corner, it's already here. Models like the upcoming EQE Sedan and EQS SUV display the same luxurious and sophisticated nature we expect from the brand, but now in a modern electric package. There's one model that's been on everyone's mind for Mercedes to electrify more than any other, though, and that's the G-Wagen. Lucky for us, the Mercedes EQG, as it'll be known, is going to make a splash in a very big way.
3 Stunning Chrysler Ghias Will Light Up Bonhams Scottsdale Auction Next Year
Looking at Chrysler's current lineup with the Pacifica minivan and dated 300 sedan, it's easy to forget about the brand's more prolific years where luxurious models like the enormous Imperial and New Yorker roamed the streets. Something quite different from those models, but from the same era, will be headlining the Bonhams Scottsdale Auction in 2023 - a trans-Atlantic trio of mid-century Chrysler Ghia show cars.
