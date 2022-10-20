ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

DC News Now

Four armed carjackings reported overnight in DMV

(DC News Now) — A string of armed carjackings was reported across Washington D.C. and Maryland all within the span of just a few hours. There were 4 armed carjackings overnight all reported by our contributor Larry Calhoun at DC Realtime News. The first armed carjacking was reported around 1 a.m. in the District in […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

5 Things to Know Today, Oct 25, In Montgomery County

It’s Tuesday, Oct. 25, and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1.Montgomery County Council: Meeting starts at 9:00 a.m. The Council will interview the top candidates to serve as temporary acting Montgomery County Planning Board members. The interviews will be broadcast live @CountyCableMoCo and on the Council’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Police Investigate Shots Fired at Pike & Rose

Montgomery County Police are investigating a report of shots fired that occurred Sunday night in the Pike & Rose area of North Bethesda. According to MCPD, “At approximately 9:16 p.m., on Sunday, October 23, 2022, Montgomery County Police responded to the 11500 block of Old Georgetown Rd for a report of shots fired. No injuries were reported and there are no suspects in custody. This is an active and ongoing investigation.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Update on Fatal Pedestrian Involved Collision in Gaithersburg

A 39-year-old male pedestrian was pronounced dead after a collision on Midcounty Highway in Gaithersburg on Saturday night. According to Montgomery County Police, detectives were originally investigating this as a hit-and-run, but after further investigation, they do not want to definitively call it a hit-and/run. Below is a summary of events from MCPD:
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Bay Net

Man Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison For Armed Robbery In Waldorf

LA PLATA, Md.—Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, Charles County Circuit Court Judge William R. Greer, Jr. sentenced Arron William Saunders, 25, to 30 years, with all but 15 years suspended in prison for Armed Robbery, Use of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime of Violence, and related charges. Upon release, Saunders will be on supervised probation for a period of five years.
WALDORF, MD
NBC Washington

2 Pedestrians Dead in Separate Maryland Crashes

Two pedestrians are dead after separate crashes in Maryland Saturday, authorities say. In Prince George’s County, officers responded to reports of a pedestrian collision at Martin Luther King Junior Highway and Sheriff Road at about 8:10 p.m. At the scene, a man was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead, according to the Prince George’s County police.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Police search for suspect in Northwest DC robbery

Police in D.C. are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect they say was involved with an unarmed robbery in Northwest. In a news release, the Metropolitan Police Department said around 5:35 p.m. Saturday, the suspect approached an employee at a business in the 400 block of 12th Street NW, then walked behind the cash register and took money.
fox5dc.com

Two adults arrested for Metrobus assault

Two adults have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman on a Metrobus. WMATA General Manager Randy Clarke shared the news via Twitter Friday night, thanking Metro Transit Police and D.C.'s Attorney General Karl Racine.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Laurel Man Sentenced For Distributing Fentanyl, Cocaine, Marijuana Through US Mail: DOJ

Federal officials have sentenced a Maryland man to nearly two decades in prison for distributing kilograms of fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana through the US mail. Laurel resident Michael Fisher, 47, also known as Mark Wilson, was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release for his role in a large-scale drug trafficking operation that spanned from California to Maryland.
LAUREL, MD
mymcmedia.org

Pedestrian Killed on Midcounty Highway in Gaithersburg

Police identified the pedestrian who was killed in the crash as Selvin Reniery Flores Lagos. A pedestrian died following a collision Oct. 22 in Gaithersburg. The 39-year-old victim was pronounced dead on the scene on the Midcounty Highway near Millers Fall Road. Police said his name will be released once his relatives have been notified.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Police Investigating Hit and Run Involving Bicyclist Struck by Vehicle in Wheaton-Glenmont

Montgomery County Police are investigating a hit and run, with life-threatening injuries, that occurred in the area of Georgia Ave. and Janet Rd. in Wheaton. “On Sunday, October 23, 2022, at approximately 11 p.m., 3rd District officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the area of Georgia Ave. and Janet Rd. for the report of a bicyclist who was struck by a vehicle.
WHEATON, MD

