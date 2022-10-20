Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington DC Council Approved a Bill to Allow Non-citizens the Right to VoteTom HandyWashington, DC
Alexandria, Virginia Residents To Get $500 For 24 MonthsCadrene HeslopAlexandria, VA
Berks County Man Gets Almost Three Years for Attacks on January 6th Insurrection at the U.S. CapitolMonica Leigh FrenchBerks County, PA
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Police investigate ‘targeted’ triple stabbing in Frederick
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick Police Department said a fight led to a triple stabbing Sunday morning. Officers received a report of the stabbing in the 100 block of N. Market St. around 2:20 a.m. When they got there, they found the three people who’d been hurt. Medics took all three to […]
'You cannot lease property that does not belong to you' | Criminal charges could be coming in Clinton home dispute
CLINTON, Md. — A couple in Prince George’s County thought they were buying a home in Clinton, Maryland but when they went by last week they found strangers moving into their new home. On Monday, the State's Attorney for Prince George's County Aisha Braveboy told WUSA9 that everyone...
WBAL Radio
Baltimore squeegee worker's defense rejects 60-year plea sentence
The attorney for a now 15-year-old charged in the shooting death of Timothy Reynolds said he rejected a plea deal for his client that would have had him face a 60-year prison sentence. J. Wyndal Gordon said in a Facebook post that there is evidence his client and other teens...
Four armed carjackings reported overnight in DMV
(DC News Now) — A string of armed carjackings was reported across Washington D.C. and Maryland all within the span of just a few hours. There were 4 armed carjackings overnight all reported by our contributor Larry Calhoun at DC Realtime News. The first armed carjacking was reported around 1 a.m. in the District in […]
WTOP
Montgomery Co. police search for suspects in shooting that left car, restaurant damaged
Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are searching for suspects in a downtown Silver Spring shooting that damaged a car and nearby restaurant Monday morning. The incident occurred just after 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of Fenton Street and Ellsworth Drive, police said. No injuries were reported. Two men were shooting...
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Oct 25, In Montgomery County
It’s Tuesday, Oct. 25, and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1.Montgomery County Council: Meeting starts at 9:00 a.m. The Council will interview the top candidates to serve as temporary acting Montgomery County Planning Board members. The interviews will be broadcast live @CountyCableMoCo and on the Council’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
mocoshow.com
Police Investigate Shots Fired at Pike & Rose
Montgomery County Police are investigating a report of shots fired that occurred Sunday night in the Pike & Rose area of North Bethesda. According to MCPD, “At approximately 9:16 p.m., on Sunday, October 23, 2022, Montgomery County Police responded to the 11500 block of Old Georgetown Rd for a report of shots fired. No injuries were reported and there are no suspects in custody. This is an active and ongoing investigation.”
mocoshow.com
Update on Fatal Pedestrian Involved Collision in Gaithersburg
A 39-year-old male pedestrian was pronounced dead after a collision on Midcounty Highway in Gaithersburg on Saturday night. According to Montgomery County Police, detectives were originally investigating this as a hit-and-run, but after further investigation, they do not want to definitively call it a hit-and/run. Below is a summary of events from MCPD:
Maryland man identified as victim of the targeted shooting outside Nationals Park
WASHINGTON — DC police released the identity of a man who was found shot to death outside of the Washington Nationals Park Sunday. Witnesses at nearby businesses scattered around looking for shelter when shots rang out. The situation began to unfold on the Unit block of N Street, Southeast...
Video showing DC police using ‘excessive force’ outrages community leaders
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Many people are outraged over a video showing possible excessive use of force by D.C. police. The incident happened Thursday in Southeast after police were called around to the 3400 block of Stanton Road around 9:30 p.m. for sounds of gunfire. The video shows officers appearing to get physical with […]
Bay Net
Man Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison For Armed Robbery In Waldorf
LA PLATA, Md.—Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, Charles County Circuit Court Judge William R. Greer, Jr. sentenced Arron William Saunders, 25, to 30 years, with all but 15 years suspended in prison for Armed Robbery, Use of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime of Violence, and related charges. Upon release, Saunders will be on supervised probation for a period of five years.
fox5dc.com
DC councilmember blasts police for using excessive force in viral arrest video
WASHINGTON - Ward 8 Councilmember Trayon White and community activists criticized members of the D.C. Police Department Friday for using what White described as "unacceptable" and "excessive use of force" during an arrest this week. The altercation between several officers and a group of men was captured on a cellphone...
NBC Washington
2 Pedestrians Dead in Separate Maryland Crashes
Two pedestrians are dead after separate crashes in Maryland Saturday, authorities say. In Prince George’s County, officers responded to reports of a pedestrian collision at Martin Luther King Junior Highway and Sheriff Road at about 8:10 p.m. At the scene, a man was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead, according to the Prince George’s County police.
WTOP
Police search for suspect in Northwest DC robbery
Police in D.C. are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect they say was involved with an unarmed robbery in Northwest. In a news release, the Metropolitan Police Department said around 5:35 p.m. Saturday, the suspect approached an employee at a business in the 400 block of 12th Street NW, then walked behind the cash register and took money.
fox5dc.com
Two adults arrested for Metrobus assault
Two adults have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman on a Metrobus. WMATA General Manager Randy Clarke shared the news via Twitter Friday night, thanking Metro Transit Police and D.C.'s Attorney General Karl Racine.
Laurel Man Sentenced For Distributing Fentanyl, Cocaine, Marijuana Through US Mail: DOJ
Federal officials have sentenced a Maryland man to nearly two decades in prison for distributing kilograms of fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana through the US mail. Laurel resident Michael Fisher, 47, also known as Mark Wilson, was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release for his role in a large-scale drug trafficking operation that spanned from California to Maryland.
'I'm going inside or you do what you have to do' | Man arrested for Supreme Court security incident
WASHINGTON — Just minutes before police swarmed the south side of the Supreme Court for a suspicious vehicle, officers on the north side arrested a man trying to get to Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr. According to an alert from the United States Capitol Police (USCP), the suspicious...
mymcmedia.org
Pedestrian Killed on Midcounty Highway in Gaithersburg
Police identified the pedestrian who was killed in the crash as Selvin Reniery Flores Lagos. A pedestrian died following a collision Oct. 22 in Gaithersburg. The 39-year-old victim was pronounced dead on the scene on the Midcounty Highway near Millers Fall Road. Police said his name will be released once his relatives have been notified.
fox5dc.com
Video showing 'altercation' with DC police in southeast being investigated, Chief Contee says
WASHINGTON - D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said an incident caught on video that's circulating on social media and that appears to show police in the District involved in a takedown Thursday night while on a call for a shooting in the southeast is under investigation. In the video, several...
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Hit and Run Involving Bicyclist Struck by Vehicle in Wheaton-Glenmont
Montgomery County Police are investigating a hit and run, with life-threatening injuries, that occurred in the area of Georgia Ave. and Janet Rd. in Wheaton. “On Sunday, October 23, 2022, at approximately 11 p.m., 3rd District officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the area of Georgia Ave. and Janet Rd. for the report of a bicyclist who was struck by a vehicle.
