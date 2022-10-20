ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers News: 2 LA Stand Outs Named Gold Glove Finalists

By Ryan Menzie
Inside The Dodgers
 4 days ago

Two players deserving of the award will hopefully win the award for the Dodgers

There can be light shed on the players that were snubbed from the Golden Glove Finalists list, but instead the light will shine bright on Dodgers All-Stars Mookie Betts and Tyler Anderson for being elected as finalists for the Rawlings Baseball Golden Glove awards.

The tremendous play from the two men have been recognized around the league with managers and respective coaches seeing the high level displayed all season long. Betts best known for his incredible plays in the outfield and Anderson finishing the season with a 15-5 record and 2.57 ERA.

There's a reason teams don't ever run on Mookie . He simply makes plays that may seem impossible, but makes it just another day in the ball park.

Anderson was subbed out early in an elimination game against the Padres and was well on his way to what looked like another masterclass performance. The Padres of course ended up winning the game and fans called for Dave Roberts head after the questionable decision.

Simply put, you put your best players out on the field at all times and with Mookie and Anderson delivering all season long, the Dodgers found themselves as the best team in baseball.

It remains to be seen what the final verdict will end up being, but chances seem high for both of these top talents of the league. The Dodgers could make a case for more players being listed as finalists for their respective positions, like Freddie Freeman or Will Smith , but the Dodgers should be proud enough with what they have.

Inside The Dodgers

