Highland's stingy defense helped by emergence of former Cardinals DE Bertrand Berry's son

There is no Jr., at the end of his name. It's just Bertrand Berry.

Doing his own thing, making his own way on the football field and in the classroom and in life, and hanging onto every bit of advice his famous father of the same name gives him.

Pressure to perform can come from being the son of a former NFL defensive end, who helped the Arizona Cardinals reach their only Super Bowl. But not for the Gilbert Highland High School junior defensive end, who made the move from wide receiver this year to help make the Hawks one of the toughest defensive units in the state.

"When I came in as a freshman, I really enjoyed the position wide receiver," the younger Berry said. "Then, sophomore year on varsity, I played wide receiver, as well. My dad just suggested that I try D-end, give it a shot. And I've done pretty decent for my first time doing it."

Berry has two of the Hawks' 17 sacks during a 4-2 season, leading up to Friday's home game against Scottsdale Saguaro (3-3). It is The Arizona Republic's high school football Game of the Week.

"He's looking good, just like his dad," coach Brock Farrel said. "I think with a few more games, he'll be as much a game wrecker as Cooper Scott."

On the other side of the defensive line, Scott, a senior who missed the first five games of his junior season after transferring from Gilbert Perry, leads the team with seven sacks.

Outside linebacker Gage Wilcock has also been among the sack leaders on a team that has allowed only 47 points. In the two losses they've had, the Hawks' defense allowed a total of 23 points (a 13-0 setback at Lone Peak, Utah; and a 10-8 loss to Chandler Hamilton).

The defense is what is holding the defending 6A champion Hawks together, while they try to grind out points any way they can.

Free safety Joseph Allen, a physical, hard-hitting senior with 150 varsity tackles in his career, has been holding down the back end of the defense with 37 tackles.

"He's super smart and gets us in the right coverages," Farrel said.

Farrel has always hung his hat on producing great defenses. Highland reached the last two 6A finals, falling to Scottsdale Chaparral in 2020 and defeating Chaparral in '21.

"I think this is as good a defense as we've had ever," Farrel said. "Some of it is experience. I think some of it is scheme. The coaches do a great job getting us prepared. Some of it I think is just culture. We're physical and we're a good tackling team."

Highland's defense will be tested by a Saguaro offense that has yet to really unleash its explosiveness, except for one game — a 47-3 win over a good Phoenix Sandra Day O'Connor team.

Saguaro's three losses have come against teams that are currently ranked among the top 25 in the nation — Bergen Catholic of New Jersey, Chandler and Peoria Liberty.

The older Bertrand Berry, who began his high school career as a running back in Humble, Texas, before emerging as a top college defensive end at Notre Dame, hasn't missed any of his son's games. He's a proud dad who lets his son grow passionate for the game on his own.

The younger Berry is trained by his father.

"He's learning and getting better by the week," the former Cardinals' great said. "The more reps that he gets, the better he'll be able to pick everything up, and the game will start to slow down for him as time goes on."

The younger Berry is 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, and still growing. His dad was 6-3, 255 during his NFL prime.

"You always want your son to do better than you," the older Berry said. "I hope he goes on and does great things."

Berry got to the Super Bowl. He was a Pro Bowl player. He was the NFC sacks leader in 2004. He had 232 tackles and 65 sacks in 12 years in the NFL.

"He tries to not put any pressure on me," the younger Berry said. "He's reached places many people wished they could accomplish."

Berry's biggest advice for his son?

"The thing I want him to do is play hard every play, don't take plays off," Berry said. "You never know when your last play is. My advice to him is, 'Go have fun and play every play like it's your last, because you just never know.' "

