Final scores: Results from Friday's Southwest Florida high school football games

By Ed Reed, Naples Daily News
 4 days ago

We have arrived at Week 9.

It's crunch time as area teams are jockeying for district titles and playoff berths. Follow us as we update the week's games live and come back after for a complete wrapup including photos and videos of the action.

Here are some ways you can get ready for the action:

More: High school football: Week 9 previews, predictions for all Southwest Florida games

We're back! Listen to Week 9 of the Inside Southwest Florida Football Podcast

Five SWFL takeaways: F rom latest FHSAA football rankings as postseason push inches closer

More: UPDATED 2022 weekly high school football schedule, results for Collier, Lee and LaBelle

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Final scores: Results from Friday's Southwest Florida high school football games

Daytona Beach News-Journal

High school football roundup: Creekside prevails late again, strengthens playoff position

Wilson Edwards found Ashton Reynolds on fourth-and-goal from the 14 with 34 seconds remaining as Creekside (6-2, 2-2 District 3-4S) won its latest wild finish at Fleming Island (4-3, 0-3). Florida State commit Samuel Singleton pushed Fleming Island into the lead with a 12-yard TD run with 3:12 left. Cibastian Broughton threw three touchdowns for...
FLEMING ISLAND, FL
High School Football PRO

Yulee, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice

FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
