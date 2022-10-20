AEW Rampage at Daily’s Place on Friday will be last Jacksonville event for 2022
Friday will be local wrestling fans’ last chance to catch an All Elite Wrestling show in Jacksonville this year.
AEW Rampage will be at Daily’s Place at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $20 and are still available.
Tony Khan, owner/CEO/GM of AEW, joined Action Sports Jax’s Brent Martineau on Thursday afternoon to talk about the upcoming show.
AEW Rampage airs every Friday from 10-11 p.m. ET on TNT.
AEW launched in 2019 and has scored some major wrestling talent since its inception, including Chris Jericho, who recently signed a contract extension with AEW through December 2025.
Paul Wight, who used to wrestle with WWE under the name Big Show, joined AEW in 2021.
