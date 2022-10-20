ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

AEW Rampage at Daily’s Place on Friday will be last Jacksonville event for 2022

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
Friday will be local wrestling fans’ last chance to catch an All Elite Wrestling show in Jacksonville this year.

AEW Rampage will be at Daily’s Place at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $20 and are still available.

Tony Khan, owner/CEO/GM of AEW, joined Action Sports Jax’s Brent Martineau on Thursday afternoon to talk about the upcoming show.

You can watch it here:

AEW Rampage airs every Friday from 10-11 p.m. ET on TNT.

AEW launched in 2019 and has scored some major wrestling talent since its inception, including Chris Jericho, who recently signed a contract extension with AEW through December 2025.

Paul Wight, who used to wrestle with WWE under the name Big Show, joined AEW in 2021.

