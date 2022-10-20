Read full article on original website
Beshear details priorities, opportunities for 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Monday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear laid out several legislative priorities for 2023, and painted an optimistic picture for Kentucky. Beshear came to Louisville to speak with business leaders at the third installment of Greater Louisville Inc.'s Capitol Connection series. The series connects business and political leaders...
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Can I legally carry a ‘sword cane’ without a permit?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As of 2019, Kentucky is a permitless concealed carry state, which means if you legally own a gun, you can legally carry it – hidden – with just a few restrictions. But what if a gun isn’t how you want to arm yourself?
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky city's transit workers authorize possible strike
LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) — Public transit workers in Louisville, Kentucky, have authorized a strike, but they aren’t walking out just yet. The Courier Journal reports union members with the Transit Authority of River City voted 95% in favor of the strike authorization Thursday. Union leaders are seeking a...
Louisville Mayor Signs Executive Order to Reduce City's Greenhouse Gas Emissions
Mayor Greg Fischer has signed an Executive Order aimed at decreasing greenhouse gas emissions within the City of Louisville. The Mayor is quoted on LouisvilleKY.gov, stating the effort “builds on our growing momentum to deliver a healthier environment for today and tomorrow.”
'They deserve the best': Louisville leaders break ground on Waterfront Park expansion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Waterfront Park expansion into west Louisville is underway. According to a press release, Louisville officials, community leaders and more were at the official groundbreaking of Waterfront Park’s Phase IV expansion into west Louisville Monday. The expansion will add 22 acres to the park between...
wdrb.com
Walgreens permanently closing stores to impact some pharmacy customers in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The commute to pick up prescriptions will soon take longer for some in Louisville, as a major pharmacy retailer announced it will close four stores. Walgreens will permanently close four of its Louisville locations next month, and relocation addresses are already posted outside the stores that will close.
'It's never boring in the original Highlands': Louisville police, cowboy chase missing cow down Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One cow remains on the loose and it was last seen in the Highlands. Three of the four cows that have been on the run since Friday morning have now been caught. Security footage captured by Jack Fry’s restaurant on Bardstown Road showed part of the...
This October has been one of the driest months in Louisville's history
Thankfully some much needed rain is coming, but it won't be a drought-buster. Drought conditions have once again taken hold across all of Kentucky and Indiana. It might seem hard to believe given the historic floods eastern Kentucky and southern Indiana saw late in the summer, but it’s now gotten very dry.
Officers seize thousands of fake IDs in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the second time in a week, U.S. Customs and Border Protection have seized an overwhelming amount of counterfeit driver's licenses in Louisville. CBP officers discovered 2,265 fraudulent IDs inside an inbound package at Louisville's Port of Entry, according to a press release. On Oct. 12,...
Metro Council members propose using $13 million in ARP funding to address redlining
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville leaders gathered to announce their newest American Rescue Plan (ARP) grant proposal Monday. In a press conference, Councilmember Keisha Dorsey (D-3) along with several other Metro Council members and Louisville leaders proposed $13 million in ARP funds to address redlining in the metro. "We talk...
WLKY.com
Walgreens to close several Louisville locations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Several Walgreens locations are set to close across Louisville,according to Louisville Business First. Four Walgreens in Louisville will be closing in November, Kris Lathan, senior PR strategist at Walgreens confirmed Friday. The pharmacies and closing dates are:. 200 E. Broadway on Nov. 17;. 700...
WLKY.com
Gene Snyder traffic flowing freely again after crash causes significant delays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A crash on the Gene Snyder Freeway completely jammed up traffic going northbound for several hours Monday. Traffic was backed up as far as Old Heady Road going north on the Snyder because of a crash at Interestate 64. Drivers had to exit at or before...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
WLKY.com
Kroger unveils 'store of the future' with more hi-tech options for customers
CINCINNATI (Steve Watkins) — Kroger Co. unveiled its "store of the future" Thursday, testing the concept in Greater Cincinnati,according to Louisville Business First. Cincinnati-based Kroger launched the new store concept first at its Monroe store just off Ohio 63 on Heritage Green Drive about a week ago but made it official with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning.
WLKY.com
Firefighters respond to major brush fire in Shepherdsville
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — Several area fire departments were called in to battle a brush fire in Bullitt County. Just before 5 p.m. Sunday evening, firefighters responded to a fire on Pryor Valley Road in Shepherdsville. Smoke could be seen well above the trees before the blaze was controlled. Departments...
wdrb.com
Early voting underway in southern Indiana; thousands of absentee ballots requested in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The midterm elections are more than two weeks away, but people are already casting ballots in Kentucky and Indiana. Indiana started in-person voting last week, while Kentucky is slated to start on Nov. 3. Election Day is set for Nov. 8, but early voting has benefits...
What Happened Inside Former Kentucky Asylum with Secret Tunnels Will Haunt Your Dreams
If you think that Waverly Hills Sanatorium, in Louisville, KY, is a scary place, you have yet to hear about the Lakeland Asylum. It used to be located in an area now known as E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park. The 550-acre park is on the outskirts of Louisville, Kentucky. The...
Remains found in 2004 in Monroe County identified as Kentucky man
A turkey hunter found the remains in May 2004 and despite several attempts to identify the person, a match was never found — until last week.
Wave 3
Overnight ramp closure scheduled in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An overnight ramp closure is scheduled in Louisville. The I-64 ramp to I-71 North (Exit 6) will be closed from 8 p.m. on Sunday to 5 a.m. on Monday, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Drivers should take a different route and make sure they prepare...
Report: Internet providers offer Louisville residents unequal speeds for similar prices
Reporters for The Markup found that U.S. households in poorer neighborhoods are given worse deals than those in wealthier areas.
