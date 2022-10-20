ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, VA

WDBJ7.com

Fugitive apprehended in Franklin County

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A fugitive has been apprehended in Franklin County, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, but no information has yet been released about the person’s name or charges. Virginia State Police and FCSO were gathered in the area of Pleasant Hill Road in...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Drowning in Smith Mountain Lake

Union Hall, Virginia (October 23rd, 2022) – On Saturday, October 22nd at approximately 12:30am, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call for possible drowning in the 200 block of Winding Way Road in Union Hall, Virginia. The caller reported that an intoxicated individual had fallen off of a boat into the water of Smith Mountain Lake and they were unable to locate him. A dive team with Franklin County Public Safety arrived on scene and were able to locate a deceased male in the water. Victim was identified as Ryan Christopher Adams, 42 years old of Union Hall. Victim’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke.
UNION HALL, VA
WSLS

Dr Pepper Day: Celebrating Roanoke’s favorite soda

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s a staple of Downtown Roanoke – large, iconic, and historic, the Dr Pepper sign serves as a welcome into the Star City. On Monday, the city celebrated the soda in style on Dr Pepper Day. “I took the day off work for this....
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

No students hurt after crash involving Roanoke County school bus

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke County school officials say a bus was involved in a crash Monday (Oct. 24) but no students were hurt. School leaders told 10 News that four students and three adults were onboard at the time of the crash and had been returning to the Burton Center after attending an event downtown.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

How to keep your pumpkin from rotting before Halloween

BLACKSBURG, Va. – You might love to get into the Halloween spirit early, but your Jack-O-Lanterns might be looking a little scarier than they should come time for trick or treating. Virginia Cooperative Extension horticulture expert Ashley Edwards shared a few tips to keep your pumpkin fresh this year.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Regional Small Business Development Center helped bring Mexican street corn to the Star City

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - At the end of March 2022, Julia Rigney lost her job. The next day she was trying to find a new career in a room full of business owners. “Surrounded by all of these amazing women and hearing their stories, everyone was coming up, saying, “What’s your business? What’s your business?” said Rigney. “And I never really thought about it before. And I was like, I want to sell elote.”
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

Bedford County fatal hit and run

The Virginia State Police are asking for any information regarding the individual shown in the attached photographs. This individual is wanted for questioning in a Bedford County Fatal Hit and Run on Route 460, at 12:30 a.m. the morning of September 21, 2022. Description of the vehicle is a 2004-2007...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Top three spooky spots in Southwest, Central Virginia, according to you

We asked, you answered. Here are the top three ghoulishly fun haunted houses and trails in Southwest and Central Virginia, according to you. Terror Manor, located in Roanoke, is an intense fright-fest, according to their website. Organizers require all children under the age of 16 to have a parent onsite, and it’s not recommended for people younger than 13.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

No students hurt in Roanoke school bus crash, driver of SUV charged

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Quentin A. Rickman, 39 of Roanoke, was charged with disregarding a red light and not having insurance. EARLIER: Roanoke City Police are investigating a crash between a Roanoke County school bus and a Toyota. There were seven people on the bus, four children and three...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

North Carolina man arrested for killing of Bedford County woman

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office released the following statement regarding the death of Katlyn Montgomery, daughter of Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office secretary Crystal (Dede) Sale:. “It is with heavy hearts that we report the tragedy that has reached the family of the Lynchburg Sheriff’s...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA

