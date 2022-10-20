Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Foster Fuels is asking for the publics help in donating gently used winter coats to kids in Virginia
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -Foster Fuels is asking for the publics help in donating gently used winter coats is as part of the company’s annual “Spread the Warmth” coat drive. The goal of the drive is to provide kids in areas like Bedford and Lynchburg, a chance to enjoy a warm coat throughout the winter.
WSLS
Lynchburg fire crews raise more than $67,700 through ‘Fill the Boot’ campaign
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg firefighters have been working to fill some shoes for a good cause, and all of their hard work is paying off. As we reported, the Lynchburg Fire Department was collecting donations as part of their annual “Fill the Boot” campaign. Crews set the...
WSLS
Turning pain into something special: Roanoke family uses annual diaper drive to cope with loss
ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke family who lost an infant to child abuse spread joy to other families in need with a diaper bag drive on Saturday. This was the third year of the Woody family diaper and diaper bag drive. Each year the drive continues to grow with more families needing items.
WSLS
Layman Distributing donates 130,000 pieces of candy for WSLS’ Trick or Treat event
SALEM, Va. – WSLS Trick or Treat returns to Layman Family farms Thursday, and now, we’ll have a ton of candy to give out, thanks to Layman Distributing. At our Trick or Treat event, there will be ten candy booths set up with more than 130,000 treats donated by Layman Distributing.
WDBJ7.com
Fugitive apprehended in Franklin County
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A fugitive has been apprehended in Franklin County, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, but no information has yet been released about the person’s name or charges. Virginia State Police and FCSO were gathered in the area of Pleasant Hill Road in...
WSLS
Law enforcement agencies announce nominations for ‘Aftermath K9 Grant’
Four local law enforcement agencies have K9 units competing for the 2022 Aftermath K9 Grant. The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, the Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office, and the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office announced their nominations on social media and asked for the community to get involved. According to...
wfirnews.com
Drowning in Smith Mountain Lake
Union Hall, Virginia (October 23rd, 2022) – On Saturday, October 22nd at approximately 12:30am, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call for possible drowning in the 200 block of Winding Way Road in Union Hall, Virginia. The caller reported that an intoxicated individual had fallen off of a boat into the water of Smith Mountain Lake and they were unable to locate him. A dive team with Franklin County Public Safety arrived on scene and were able to locate a deceased male in the water. Victim was identified as Ryan Christopher Adams, 42 years old of Union Hall. Victim’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke.
WSLS
Dr Pepper Day: Celebrating Roanoke’s favorite soda
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s a staple of Downtown Roanoke – large, iconic, and historic, the Dr Pepper sign serves as a welcome into the Star City. On Monday, the city celebrated the soda in style on Dr Pepper Day. “I took the day off work for this....
WSLS
No students hurt after crash involving Roanoke County school bus
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke County school officials say a bus was involved in a crash Monday (Oct. 24) but no students were hurt. School leaders told 10 News that four students and three adults were onboard at the time of the crash and had been returning to the Burton Center after attending an event downtown.
WSLS
How to keep your pumpkin from rotting before Halloween
BLACKSBURG, Va. – You might love to get into the Halloween spirit early, but your Jack-O-Lanterns might be looking a little scarier than they should come time for trick or treating. Virginia Cooperative Extension horticulture expert Ashley Edwards shared a few tips to keep your pumpkin fresh this year.
WSLS
26-year-old man dies in fatal Bedford County hit-and-run last month
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A 26-year-old man is dead after a fatal hit-and-run in Bedford County at the end of last month, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities said the incident happened on Sept. 21 at 12:30 a.m. on Route 460 just west of Route 811 in Bedford County.
WSLS
How you can celebrate Dr Pepper Day in downtown Roanoke this year
ROANOKE, Va. – Seven years ago, the City of Roanoke declared Oct. 24 as the official Dr Pepper Day. This year, Dr Pepper Day will be held in Market Square in downtown Roanoke on Monday (Oct. 24). “Dr Pepper just wants to come out and say thank you to...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Regional Small Business Development Center helped bring Mexican street corn to the Star City
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - At the end of March 2022, Julia Rigney lost her job. The next day she was trying to find a new career in a room full of business owners. “Surrounded by all of these amazing women and hearing their stories, everyone was coming up, saying, “What’s your business? What’s your business?” said Rigney. “And I never really thought about it before. And I was like, I want to sell elote.”
wfirnews.com
Bedford County fatal hit and run
The Virginia State Police are asking for any information regarding the individual shown in the attached photographs. This individual is wanted for questioning in a Bedford County Fatal Hit and Run on Route 460, at 12:30 a.m. the morning of September 21, 2022. Description of the vehicle is a 2004-2007...
WDBJ7.com
Name released of man killed in Franklin County motorcycle crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the name of a man killed in a crash in Franklin County Saturday night. James Dean Frith, 22 of Union Hall, died at the scene of the crash along Route 40, at the intersection of Route 705. Police say Frith...
WSLS
Top three spooky spots in Southwest, Central Virginia, according to you
We asked, you answered. Here are the top three ghoulishly fun haunted houses and trails in Southwest and Central Virginia, according to you. Terror Manor, located in Roanoke, is an intense fright-fest, according to their website. Organizers require all children under the age of 16 to have a parent onsite, and it’s not recommended for people younger than 13.
WSET
All You Can Eat! The 61st Annual Pancake Jamboree is Back!
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — A Lynchburg tradition is back! The 61st Annual Pancake Jamboree is happening Friday, November 4 at the Lynchburg City Armory. The fundraiser benefits the Lynchburg Exchange Club. Emily finds out how.
WSET
'He was a great kid:' Family mourns death of 18-year-old son after motorcycle crash
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Gavin Miller was just like any other 18-year-old. "He loved Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, and Game of Thrones," his mother Tonya Bernard said. "That was his favorite show." His mother, Tonya Bernard said he planned to be a cop after graduating from Brookville...
WDBJ7.com
No students hurt in Roanoke school bus crash, driver of SUV charged
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Quentin A. Rickman, 39 of Roanoke, was charged with disregarding a red light and not having insurance. EARLIER: Roanoke City Police are investigating a crash between a Roanoke County school bus and a Toyota. There were seven people on the bus, four children and three...
WDBJ7.com
North Carolina man arrested for killing of Bedford County woman
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office released the following statement regarding the death of Katlyn Montgomery, daughter of Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office secretary Crystal (Dede) Sale:. “It is with heavy hearts that we report the tragedy that has reached the family of the Lynchburg Sheriff’s...
