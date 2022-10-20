Rapper Lady Leshurr bit her ex-girlfriend and attacked the woman’s new partner in a late-night altercation in east London, a court has heard.Prosecutors allege the 34-year-old artist, real name Melesha O’Garro, assaulted Sidnee Hussein and Chante Boyea at around 5am on Saturday.Thames Magistrates’ Court heard Ms Boyea was driving to work along Knotts Green Road, Walthamstow, when two women flagged down her car appearing to need her help.The complainant, who is said to be the partner of O’Garro’s ex-girlfriend Ms Hussein, let O’Garro inside before realising who she was when the musician began shouting at her in the vehicle, the...

1 HOUR AGO