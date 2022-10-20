ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Kansas police seize guns, roughly 1M fentanyl pills in multi-day investigation

By Daniel Fair
KSNT News
 4 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Officers with the Wichita Police Department (WPD), through an ongoing investigation, have recorded what they believe to be the largest seizure of fentanyl nationwide.

A Facebook post by WPD says that within the last ten days, their NIBN Enforcement Team has seized “close to ten crime guns and a massive number of suspected fentanyl pills.”

Large amount of narcotics, multiple arrests made during 3-day police operation in Northeast Kansas

WPD estimates, based on weight, the number of pills to be between “half a million to a million.” This would make the seizure the largest of fentanyl for the WPD to date and a record seizure nationwide, according to the post.

Because of the sensitive nature of the investigation, no further details are being released.

