Like singer Neal Sedaka once crooned, breaking up is hard to do. While there’s no perfect way to end a relationship, ghosting the person you want to dump in order to avoid a goodbye—however awkward it may be—is plain cruel. It leaves the dumpee hurt, confused, and without closure. Likewise, sugarcoated lines about why you’re calling it quits could give the other false hope. The best thing to do when ending a relationship is to take an honest approach, no matter how difficult that may be.

1 DAY AGO