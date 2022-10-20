ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCFD crews respond to house fire in south KCMO

By Wilson Truong
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire at the 11500 block of Campbell Street Thursday evening.

Fire crews were called to the house at 4:28 p.m. after two alarms were triggered.

Upon arrival, smoke and fire were showing from the house.

Crews had the fire under control at 4:50 p.m. They used at least two streams of water to put out the fire.

There are no reports of any injuries.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

KSHB 41 Action News

