KCFD crews respond to house fire in south KCMO

The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire at the 11500 block of Campbell Street Thursday evening.

Fire crews were called to the house at 4:28 p.m. after two alarms were triggered.

Upon arrival, smoke and fire were showing from the house.

Crews had the fire under control at 4:50 p.m. They used at least two streams of water to put out the fire.

There are no reports of any injuries.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

—