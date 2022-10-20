Read full article on original website
kbsi23.com
2 from Paducah face meth trafficking charges
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah couple faces drug charges after detectives say they found methamphetamine and drug trafficking items. Thursday, Oct. 20 detectives executed a search warrant as part of a drug investigation at 824 Koerner Street in Paducah. Detectives found and seized methamphetamine as well as other...
whvoradio.com
Man Charged With Possession Of Drugs After Traffic Stop
A man was charged with possession of drugs after a traffic stop on Cadiz Road in Christian County Saturday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 28-year-old Cornelius Searcy was stopped for going 44 mph over the speed limit and during the stop there was a smell marijuana coming from the vehicle.
westkentuckystar.com
Ballard County Traffic stop ends with drug charges
A traffic stop on Friday night ended with drug charges for a Louisville man. A Ballard County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic offense on HWY 51 North in Wickliffe. The Driver, 38-year-old Brandon Hardin of Louisville, was driving on a DUI suspended license. Following a search...
Kentucky woman accused of hitting someone with bat, facing multiple charges
A Christian County woman was taken into custody after she reportedly assaulted someone with a metal baseball bat Friday morning.
westkentuckystar.com
Metropolis Police recover stolen vehicle from Kentucky
A Metropolis man was arrested and a stolen vehicle from Kentucky recovered in Metropolis on Sunday. Metropolis Police said they received a call from a person who stated her vehicle had been stolen in Kentucky. She had reported it to the Kentucky State Police a few weeks ago, but added she had received a phone call that her vehicle was spotted in the area of the Spence apartments.
westkentuckystar.com
Kirksey man arrested after police pursuit of stolen vehicle
A report of a stolen vehicle led to a police pursuit and arrest of a Kirksey man on Saturday. The Calloway County Sheriff's Office said they received a report of a stolen vehicle from the area of Tom Taylor Trail. A deputy found the vehicle on Midway Road and attempted...
whvoradio.com
Woman Charged With Trafficking Fentanyl
A Clarksville woman was charged with trafficking fentanyl after a traffic stop on Kentucky 115 in Oak Grove Saturday. Oak Grove Police say they stopped 25-year-old Tomakyla Drayton for having expired tags and during the stop, the odor of marijuana was coming from the vehicle. After a search of the...
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged After Christian County Pursuit
A Hopkinsville man was charged after a pursuit in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop Eddie Juckett Jr. for expired registration and driving on a suspended license at the intersection of Lake Blythe Road and Madisonville Road. Juckett reportedly fled leading them...
westkentuckystar.com
One arrested, two to the hospital after hit-and-run crash on I-24 in Christian County
One person was arrested and two others were taken to the hospital following a hit-and-run crash Sunday evening on I-24 in Christian County. According to the Kentucky State Police investigation, a van driven by 40-year-old Israel Sanchez of Columbia, Tennessee, reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed in a construction zone, collided with a car driven by 25-year-old Toneisha Williams of Hopkinsville. The force of impact is said to have caused both vehicles to run off the road.
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged After Oak Grove Interstate 24 Crash
Two women were injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 just before the Pembroke Oak Grove Road exit Sunday afternoon. Kentucky State Police say a westbound van driven by 40-year-old Israel Sanchez of Columbia, Tennessee, hit an SUV driven by 25-year-old Toneisha Williams of Hopkinsville that was in front of him in the construction zone.
clarksvillenow.com
2 shot outside hookah bar, nearby business owner calls for solutions to rising violence
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Two people were injured in a shooting at a hookah bar over the weekend, and one neighboring business owner says enough is enough. The Clarksville Police Department has confirmed that two people were shot in the incident. The shooting was at Hookah 21, and...
Woman arrested after swallowing bag of heroin during traffic stop
A woman was arrested and faces multiple charges after police say she ingested a bag of heroin during a traffic stop in Stewart County.
radionwtn.com
Gleason Man Arrested After Threats With Knife
Gleason, Tenn.–A Gleason man was arrested on aggravated assault and aggravated burglary charges for allegedly breaking into a home and holding a knife to someone’s throat. Weakley County Deputy Brandyn Brown responded to a trespassing call on Old Troy Road October 17 and through the investigation, it was determined that Auston Hatler, age 27, entered the residence unlawfully and held a knife to the victim’s throat while threatening to kill the person.
wevv.com
Pair arrested on drug and burglary charges after incident at Webster County apartments
Two people are facing drug and burglary charges in Webster County, Kentucky, after police say they were were found inside an apartment that wasn't theirs with meth, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. The Providence Police Department says officers went to some apartments on North Broadway Street around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night...
Two arrested after chase, search effort involving Kentucky deputies, K9
Two people from Hopkinsville were taken into custody for multiple charges after reportedly leading Kentucky authorities on a Thursday night pursuit.
westkentuckystar.com
Graves County pair arrested for 38 counts of animal cruelty
A Graves County man and woman are in jail after being arrested for 38 counts of animal cruelty Friday afternoon. The Sheriff's Office said deputies were notified of numerous dogs that appeared to be neglected at a home on KY 1124. When deputies arrived they said they found numerous dogs...
kbsi23.com
4 face charges in Graves Co. after call of suspicious person
MCCRACKEN/GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Four people face charges after McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Hwy 994 near the McCracken/Graves County line for a suspicious male in the area. When deputies arrived, the man in question took off running into a creek into Graves County and...
lite987whop.com
Hopkinsville man arrested on robbery charge
A Hopkinsville man was arrested by city police Wednesday evening on a robbery charge. An arrest citation for 26-year old Edward Gilstrap of Hopkinsville says he went to the checkout counter with items at the West Seventh Street Dollar General Tuesday night at about 9 o’clock and began talking to a woman in front of him.
wpsdlocal6.com
Field fire reported on KY 564 in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Multiple agencies are responding to a large field fire on KY 564 in Graves County, Kentucky. The fire is near Bob Road and KY 564, the Graves County sheriff's office says. No homes were in close proximity of the fire at this time.
westkentuckystar.com
Body found on Kentucky Lake identified as Benton man
A body discovered Friday at Kentucky Lake was identified over the weekend. Marshall County first responders were called to a report of a small boat in the water in the Twin Lakes mooring area near Jonathan Creek. With the boat they found the body, later identified by Chief Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner as 50-year-old James Collins of Benton.
