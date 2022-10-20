ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Yardbarker

NBA Fan Suggests The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Miami Heat: Russell Westbrook For Kyle Lowry

As far as blockbuster trades go, a fan took to social media in a deal involving the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat. And it involves two high-profile players. The Heat and the Lakers will swap Kyle Lowry and Russell Westbrook, and theoretically, it may go down as one of the massive trades of the season or next, given how their respective careers are heading.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Padres manager Bob Melvin ripped for bullpen management in NLCS loss

San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin was criticized in many corners for a decision he made — or perhaps did not make — in the 8th inning of Game 5 of the NLCS Sunday. Melvin was widely criticized for not bringing in closer Josh Hader to face Bryce Harper with one on and one out in the eighth inning of Game 5. Melvin instead stuck with reliever Robert Suarez, who gave up a go-ahead two-run home run to Harper.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Pedro Martinez Makes A Bold Claim About The Astros

After the Houston Astros‘ 3-2 win over the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the ALCS, Hall-of-Famer Pedro Martinez made somewhat of a bold claim. The Astros now lead the Yankees in the series, 2-0, and will look to try and pull off a sweep and advance to the World Series as soon as Sunday.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Dusty Baker reacts to Bruce Bochy hire: 'I'm glad he's back'

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker took time away from prepping for Game 3 of the ALCS to drop a pretty funny reaction to the Texas Rangers’ hire of Bruce Bochy as manager. Baker said Saturday he was pleased to see Bochy, the longtime manager of the San Francisco Giants, land a new job with the Rangers. Baker also expressed some dismay at Bochy being in the same division as the Astros but concluded the thought perfectly.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

How the Hiring of the New Rangers Manager Might Affect Clayton Kershaw

Long-time manager Bruce Bochy will be back in the dugout as manager for the Texas Rangers in 2023. Bochy announced in 2019 that he would be retiring from managing, but the Rangers happened to reel him back with a three-year contract; the terms of the deal have not been disclosed.
Yardbarker

The Yankees should have 2 people on the hot seat

The New York Yankees haven’t made it to the World Series in over a decade, and that streak looks to extend beyond the 2022 season, having fallen three games behind the Houston Astros in the ALCS. Despite having one of the largest payrolls in baseball and a plethora of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Stephen A. Smith Criticizes LeBron James For Urging Lakers To Trade Key 3PT Shooters For Russell Westbrook: "You Were One Of The People That Encouraged The Lakers To Unload That."

The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has struggled thus far this season and they are currently one of the two teams that have an 0-2 record alongside the Philadelphia 76ers. Though the Lakers' defense has clearly improved under coach Darvin Ham, the issue of their poor 3PT shooting still remains.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Kawhi Leonard Explains How Powerful The Clippers Are: “We Got The Leading 3-PT Shooter In The NBA Coming Off The Bench. He Proved It Tonight 100%. When You See That, You Know You Got A Stacked Team.”

The Los Angeles Clippers made their debut in the 2022-23 NBA season, beating their crosstown rivals Los Angeles Lakers in the season opener, 103-97. The Clips struggled a little more than necessary, but they could distance themselves from the Purple and Gold, starting the season with a valuable win. This...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Alex Anthopoulos has struggled mightily with free agent signings

Being a general manager in baseball is far from just signing high-quality free agents. It might be the most complex job in all of sports because he’s spinning so many different plates, putting the right people in place at each level to create a pipeline of success. Alex Anthopoulos is regarded as one of the best general managers in all of sports because of what he’s been able to accomplish with the Braves, setting this organization up for sustained success. However, free agency is a place where he’s made a boatload of regrettable decisions, and he’ll need to be better if the Braves want to reach their ultimate goal.

