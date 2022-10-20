Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Late goal keeps Celta from losing again in Spanish league
Ghanaian defender Joseph Aidoo scored an 89th-minute equalizer as Celta Vigo drew with Getafe 1-1 and halted a three-game losing streak in the Spanish league on Monday. Aidoo found the net with a header from near the penalty spot to salvage the home draw for Celta, which moved two points clear of the relegation zone. Iago Aspas set up the equalizer with a well-placed cross from the right side.
England told to ‘improve a lot’ if they want to win World Cup
Herbie Farnworth says England need to go back to the drawing board this week and has vowed to find some personal improvement ahead of the final World Cup Group A game against Greece in Sheffield on Saturday.The Brisbane Broncos centre has made an impressive start to his Test career as England booked their place in the quarter-finals with big wins over Samoa and France.But the 22-year-old Lancastrian was disappointed with his own performance in the 42-18 victory over the French last Saturday and says England will need to improve if they are to go on and lift the trophy.“I wasn’t...
Comments / 0