ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Calum Scott Is Down to Perform at World Series

If you've been watching the Philadelphia Phillies this postseason, either Citizens Bank Park or on TV, you've probably heard these lyrics blasting at the stadium after a Phillies win:. I'm in the corner, watching you kiss her, oh. I'm right over here, why can't you see me? Oh. I'm giving...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

The Phillies are Heading to the World Series

For the first time since 2009, the Philadelphia Phillies are heading back to the World Series. They defeat the San Diego Padres in five games in the NLCS. These are the moments the Phillies envisioned when they signed Bryce Harper to a 13-year, $330 million contract on Feb. 28, 2019.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

The Astros Beast vs. the NL East… Again

An interesting pattern is developing, though I’m not sure we can attribute it to anything more than coincidence. At the end of the last three full-length seasons, the Astros have gone to the World Series to face an NL East team that wasn’t expected to make it that far.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy