A college degree offers a lifetime of value | Opinion

I would like to thank the Knoxville News Sentinel for drawing attention to and highlighting the importance of a college degree. As someone who represents Tennessee’s 34 private and independent colleges and universities, any chance we can talk about the value of a college degree is appreciated.

However, your recent analysis on the value of a college degree in Tennessee is short-sighted. The article, "Will that Tennessee college degree pay off? It depends on where you go – here's the data," makes the assumption that a degree is worth the time and debt only if it can be recouped within the first few years of employment. That is oversimplifying the lifetime of benefits that a college degree and experience can offer. In addition, the analysis includes only those who have federal student loan debt, while nearly 50% of Tennessee’s college students graduate without taking out a federal student loan.

Knoxnews uses the College Scorecard for its analysis. While the median student debt data are complete, the wage data are not. The College Scorecard has wage data from only 10 years after entering college. On average, graduates would be in their late 20s at that point and their careers just starting to take off. This analysis also gives a high school graduate a four-to-six-year head start into the job market over those choosing to attend college.

U.S. Census data indicate that a college degree provides human well-being and increased wages over a lifetime, not just in a few years after graduation. Work-life earnings for a bachelor’s degree is $2.4 million, compared to $1.3 million for a high school graduate. Increasing your education beyond a bachelor’s degree has the potential of increasing wages in the millions.

Let’s be clear – no one likes debt. But an investment in your education is unlike any other you will ever make. Education is an investment with a lifelong return to the graduate and the community they live in. Increased education attainment pays off not only in higher wages, but higher taxes, better health, community engagement, increased involvement in public service and more.

Evaluating the value of a college degree should not be limited to merely paying off debt. It should be evaluated based on a lifetime of returns.

Claude Pressnell is the president of the Tennessee Independent Colleges and Universities Association, which represents all the state's private colleges.