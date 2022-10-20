The Colts will have a new quarterback this week. Head coach Frank Reich announced that Sam Ehlinger will start for the Colts in Sunday’s home game against the Commanders. Reich also said that Matt Ryan has a a Grade 2 shoulder separation that will keep him from practicing or playing this week, but he made it clear that the decision to go to Ehlinger was not because of Ryan’s injury.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 13 HOURS AGO