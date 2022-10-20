Read full article on original website
Why are Tom Brady, Bucs struggling? Rex Ryan gets right to the point
You knew Rex Ryan wouldn't pass up an opportunity to analyze Tom Brady's downfall. Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered their second consecutive loss Sunday, a shocking 21-3 defeat to a Carolina Panthers team that essentially waved the white flag on its season by trading star running back Christian McCaffrey. The Bucs now have as many losses through seven games (four) as they had in the entire 2021 regular season.
Broncos informed team of quarterback decision before start of Saturday walk-through
For the second straight weekend, a franchise quarterback missed a Saturday walk-through practice. This week, the franchise quarterback who missed practice had a good reason for it. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson didn’t participate in the walk-through because, at the outset of it, coach Nathaniel Hackett informed the team that Wilson...
Colts plan to start Sam Ehlinger at QB for rest of season
The Colts will have a new quarterback this week. Head coach Frank Reich announced that Sam Ehlinger will start for the Colts in Sunday’s home game against the Commanders. Reich also said that Matt Ryan has a a Grade 2 shoulder separation that will keep him from practicing or playing this week, but he made it clear that the decision to go to Ehlinger was not because of Ryan’s injury.
WATCH: Zappe throws TD pass immediately after replacing Jones
The New England Patriots started Mac Jones at quarterback in Monday night's Week 7 game against the Chicago Bears, but he didn't even make it through the first half. After struggling to pick up yards and throwing an interception, Jones was benched early in the second quarter and replaced by rookie Bailey Zappe.
Report: Jets acquire running back James Robinson from Jaguars
The New York Jets have a new running back. On the same day the team announced that dynamic rookie Breece Hall was lost for the season with a torn ACL, the Jets filled the void in their backfield by reportedly acquiring James Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a conditional sixth-round draft pick.
Bill Belichick kept his quarterback plan quiet as long as possible
On Saturday, the Broncos made it known to the world that quarterback Russell Wilson would miss Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury. That same day, the Patriots created a maximum mystery regarding whether starter Mac Jones would return, or whether rookie Bailey Zappe would get another start. The Patriots...
Broncos sign Marlon Mack
Veteran running back Marlon Mack has found a new NFL home in Denver. The Broncos are signing Mack off the 49ers’ practice squad, and he will fly to London with the team to play against the Jaguars on Sunday, his agents told Adam Schefter. Denver has been trying to...
Pats' QB situation is a mess as Zappe, Jones struggle in ugly loss vs. Bears
Few people expected the Chicago Bears to come into Gillette Stadium and kick the crap out of the New England Patriots on "Monday Night Football", but that's exactly what happened. The Patriots led 14-10 in the second quarter after two consecutive touchdown drives with Bailey Zappe at quarterback after he...
Patriots elevate two players from practice squad for Bears game
The New England Patriots have elevated veteran linebacker Jamie Collins and offensive lineman Bill Murray from the practice squad to the active roster for Monday night's Week 8 showdown with the Chicago Bears. Collins, 32, joined the Patriots practice squad on Oct. 3 to mark his fourth stint with the...
Panthers place Pat Elflein on injured reserve
The Panthers will have a different offensive line combination this week, the first time this season their starting five has changed. The team placed starting center Pat Elflein on injured reserve Saturday. The Panthers had Elflein on the injury report with a hip issue, and he didn’t practice this week but was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.
Belichick: Mac not benched vs. Bears due to performance
So much for the New England Patriots' quarterback controversy coming to an end on Monday night. Despite Mac Jones returning from injury to start in Week 8 vs. the Chicago Bears, there is even more drama surrounding the position in New England. Jones was replaced by rookie QB Bailey Zappe after throwing an interception -- his sixth of the season -- in the second quarter.
Broncos place Mike Boone on injured reserve
The Broncos put another running back on injured reserve Monday. The team announced that Mike Boone will miss at least the last four games after hurting his ankle in Sunday’s 16-9 loss to the Jets. Javonte Williams was already on the list after tearing his ACL earlier this season.
DK Metcalf wants to play Sunday, and Seahawks aren’t ruling him out yet
Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf will not miss the rest of the season after injuring his knee Sunday. An MRI on Monday delivered good news as Metcalf will not need surgery on his patellar tendon. The question now is: How much time will Metcalf miss?. The Seahawks don’t know, and coach...
Daniel Jones “disappointed” he snapped at Marcus Johnson in Sunday’s win
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has not developed a reputation for being a fiery sort during his NFL career, but he flashed some emotion during Sunday’s win over the Jaguars. Wide receiver Marcus Johnson dropped a fourth down pass near the end zone in the third quarter of the 23-17...
Trevor Lawrence: To come up short this many times early in the season is frustrating
The Jaguars nearly beat the Giants with a last-second play on Sunday but came up a yard short of a game-tying touchdown with Trevor Lawrence‘s 16-yard pass to receiver Christian Kirk. After starting the season 2-1 with a pair of promising victories over the Colts and Chargers, the Jaguars...
49ers noncommittal about Verrett as practice window nears close
Cornerback Jason Verrett is making strides in his rehabilitation from a season-ending knee injury of a year ago. But 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan remained noncommittal about his status for the remainder of the season. Shanahan said the club has yet to make a decision on whether Verrett will be activated this week.
Tua Tagovailoa: I wasn’t trying to be Superman, was trying to get first downs
Before Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned to the lineup on Sunday night for the first time since he suffered a concussion in Week Four, he spoke to Maria Taylor of NBC Sports about what he learned from his experience. Tagovailoa said he’s always been a player who tries to make...
Rout is on in Monday Night Football as Bears lead 33-14 early in fourth quarter
The Patriots led 14-10 with 6:04 remaining until halftime. They trail 33-14 with 12:13 remaining in the game. The Bears have dominated since the end of the second quarter. Khalil Herbert scored on a 25-yard pass from Justin Fields with 1:54 remaining in the first half, and after a Bailey Zappe fumble, Cairo Santos kicked a 23-yard field goal on the final play of the second quarter.
Ravens list Marlon Humphrey, Mark Andrews, Ronnie Stanley as non-participants in walkthrough
The Ravens didn’t practice Monday, holding only a walkthrough, but they had to release an estimated injury report since they play Thursday night. Baltimore estimated six players as non-participants and two others as limited participants. Tight end Mark Andrews (knee), linebacker Josh Bynes (quadriceps), defensive end Calais Campbell (illness),...
Amon-Ra St. Brown did not suffer a concussion, was removed because of new protocol
The Lions announced during Sunday’s game against the Cowboys that wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had been ruled out with a concussion, but today the team said St. Brown actually did not suffer a concussion. Lions head coach Dan Campbell said today that St. Brown was removed from the...
