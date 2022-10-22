ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas vs. Oklahoma State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fwGgb_0iguMwxN00

Week 8 college football schedule: Texas vs. Oklahoma State

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 22

Time: 2:30 p.m. Central

TV: ABC network

Stream: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

What you need to know

No. 20 Texas: The Longhorns played a close one against Iowa State last week, but came out with the three-point win, thanks in part to Quinn Ewers' three touchdown passes, bringing his total to nine on the season. Bijan Robinson has maintained his production this year, ranking first among all Big 12 players with 111.4 rushing yards per game and helps balance things out for this offense as the Horns try to play into conference contention.

No. 11 Oklahoma State: A three point loss to TCU in double overtime last weekend dropped the Pokes from the ranks of the undefeated, but this defense is still arguably the most physical unit in the Big 12, leading the conference with 2.83 sacks per game on average. Spencer Sanders is under 50% passing the last two games, but is a qualified rusher, too, scoring eight times with his legs and is over 300 yards total.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Tennessee
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Alabama
  7. Ole Miss
  8. TCU
  9. UCLA
  10. Oregon
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. USC
  13. Wake Forest
  14. Syracuse
  15. Utah
  16. Penn State
  17. Kansas State
  18. Illinois
  19. Kentucky
  20. Texas
  21. Cincinnati
  22. North Carolina
  23. NC State
  24. Mississippi State
  25. Tulane

More
FanSided

4 overreactions from Texas football’s late collapse vs. OK State

Another second-half slump for Texas football under second-year head coach Steve Sarkisian ultimately doomed this team as they fell short to the No. 11 ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys and longtime head coach Mike Gundy on Oct. 22. This effort from Texas in the second half is still rather confounding and frustrating for the fans on the Forty Acres.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 9

AUSTIN, Texas - Four teams were undefeated heading into the ninth week of Central Texas high school football season and those four teams remain unbeaten after the week ended. Check out our rankings for Week 9 of the season which featured some big matchups including Lockhart vs Bastrop, Wimberley vs Geronimo Navarro, Georgetown vs College Station, Manor vs Vista Ridge, and Dripping Springs vs Lake Travis.
AUSTIN, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Want the Best Buffet in Texas? Head to Austin

Yelp has become one of the biggest, and one of the most trusted, apps out there when it comes to restaurants. Yelp is a great place to check out if you're looking for pizza, or a new favorite place to try out. And now, if you are looking to hit up a buffet while driving through the Lone Star state then you'll want to head to Austin for the best buffet in Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
defendernetwork.com

Study: Top 10 Best Colleges in Texas

For many students interested in going to college, the November 1st “early decision” deadline is approaching. Wallet Hub, a personal finance platform released its ranking for the top ten best colleges in Texas for 2023. Texas college and universities:. 1. Rice University6. SMU. 2. University of Texas at...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Thousands without power in Oklahoma

Thousands are without power in Oklahoma Tuesday. The Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) outage map indicates more than 800 PSO customers are without power in the state, as of 11 a.m. The Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company outage map indicates they have more than 3,000 customers without power. More...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Severe Storms Produce Brief Tornado In Central Oklahoma

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down Monday morning near Mustang. It was a tornado shown live on News 9 This Morning as it moved eastward across the Oklahoma City metro area. The tornado and the storms associated with it caused damage like downed power lines and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Ash Jurberg

Austin Statesman recommends readers vote for Beto

The Austin Statesman is the third major newspaper in Texas to offer its recommendation for Texas Governor to its readers. Last week the Houston Chronicle editorial board wrote an opinion piece recommending its readers vote for Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke for governor. The article divided readers, with many threatening to cancel their subscriptions.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

First Warning: Another severe storm threat expected early Friday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Following an EF-1 tornado touchdown just south of Jarrell Monday night, another risk of severe weather is coming to Central Texas before the work week is over. While spring is our main severe weather season, October is our secondary and is often a stormy month. We...
JARRELL, TX
okctalk.com

Restoration Hardware and Arhaus coming to OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (Oct. 24, 2022) – OKC-area native Ryan McNeill of Veritas Development today announced major project updates for OAK, the 20-acre mixed-use community coming to 5101 North Pennsylvania Avenue, just south of Nichols Hills in Oklahoma City. An unequaled retail, residential and hospitality experience is taking shape at...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
