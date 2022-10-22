Texas vs. Oklahoma State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
How to watch
When: Sat., Oct. 22
Time: 2:30 p.m. Central
TV: ABC network
Stream: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )
What you need to know
No. 20 Texas: The Longhorns played a close one against Iowa State last week, but came out with the three-point win, thanks in part to Quinn Ewers' three touchdown passes, bringing his total to nine on the season. Bijan Robinson has maintained his production this year, ranking first among all Big 12 players with 111.4 rushing yards per game and helps balance things out for this offense as the Horns try to play into conference contention.
No. 11 Oklahoma State: A three point loss to TCU in double overtime last weekend dropped the Pokes from the ranks of the undefeated, but this defense is still arguably the most physical unit in the Big 12, leading the conference with 2.83 sacks per game on average. Spencer Sanders is under 50% passing the last two games, but is a qualified rusher, too, scoring eight times with his legs and is over 300 yards total.
