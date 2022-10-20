Read full article on original website
Giants' Daniel Bellinger (eye) out for remainder of Week 7
New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye) will not return to Sunday's Week 7 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Bellinger took a scary hit to the face that resulted in an eye injury and was in visible pain as he was carted to the locker room. The team ruled him out after half time. Hopefully the exciting rookie will be able to avoid a serious injury.
Seahawks' D.K. Metcalf receives negative X-rays on knee
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf's X-rays on his knee came back negative, per head coach Pete Carroll. Metcalf made an early exit from Sunday's road win over the Los Angeles Chargers and he's scheduled to undergo further testing on Monday back in Seattle. The negative X-rays are encouraging, but Metcalf may still be forced to miss some time. Marquise Goodwin played a season-high 38 offensive snaps and finished second on the team in targets (5) behind Tyler Lockett (8). He also led the Seahawks with 67 receiving yards and had his first multi-touchdown game since 2018 when Goodwin was a San Francisco 49er. D'Wayne Eskridge played more snaps as well, but Goodwin was Geno Smith's preferred replacement for Metcalf as the No. 2 receiver behind Lockett.
Broncos' Russell Wilson (hamstring) could miss Week 8 as well
Ian Rapoport reports that Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (hamstring), who will not play in the team's Week 7 game against the New York Jets, is in danger of missing the team's Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars as well. What It Means:. Wilson is reportedly dealing with a...
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown (concussion) out for remainder of Week 7
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (concussion) will not return to the team's Week 7 game against the Dallas Cowboys. St. Brown was slow to get up from a short catch in the first quarter of Sunday's game, and causing the on-field official to flag him for a potential concussion. After testing in the blue medical tent, he was ruled out for the remainder of today's game against the Cowboys.
Colts' Matt Ryan (shoulder) out for Week 8; Sam Ehlinger to start
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced Monday that Sam Ehlinger will start in place of Matt Ryan (shoulder) in the team's Week 8 game against the Washington Commanders. What It Means:. Ryan suffered a shoulder sprain in the Colts' loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 7 and will...
Update: Chargers' Mike Williams (ankle) to miss 'some time'
Further testing revealed that Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams suffered a high ankle sprain in the team's Week 7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Williams stepped up in a big way for the Chargers in the first half of the season as teammate Keenan Allen recovered from a lingering hamstring injury, but unfortunately suffered a high ankle sprain in Allen's first game back from the injury. The Chargers are headed into their Week 8 bye for now, but Williams is now likely to miss multiple weeks and is a candidate to be placed on the injured reserve.
Update: Titans' Ryan Tannehill returns to Week 7 contest
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has returned to the team's Week 7 game against the Indianapolis Colts. Tannehill missed just one play after sustaining a leg injury, and took back over from rookie quarterback Malik Willis after the play.
Titans' Ryan Tannehill injured; Malik Willis takes over in Week 7
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill was injured in the team's Week 7 game against the Indianapolis Colts and was replaced with backup Malik Willis. Tannehill took a big hit in the third quarter of Sunday's game and limped off of the field, leaving the Titans to put rookie Malik Willis in at quarterback. He spent some time in the medical tent, but emerged shortly thereafter with a wrap around his ankle.
Sammy Watkins (hamstring) questionable for Packers in Week 7
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins is considered questionable to play Wednesday in the team's game against the Washington Commanders. Watkins had been on injured reserve. While the move was announced a few days ago, it was officially made Saturday with Randall Cobb heading to IR as the corresponding move. While the team activated the veteran, they have deemed him questionable to play come Sunday.
Monday Night Football Betting: Can the Bears Cover a Lofty Spread Visiting New England?
In an inter-conference matchup between two teams heading in opposite directions, we have the Chicago Bears hitting the road to take on the New England Patriots. Chicago has lost their last three games while New England is coming off of two dominant wins over the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns.
Nelson Agholor (hamstring) active for Pats in Week 7
New England Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor (hamstring) is active for the team's Week 7 game against the Chicago Bears. Agholor missed the Patriots' Week 6 win over the Cleveland Browns with a hamstring injury, but is officially active for tonight's game against the Chicago Bears. Agholor is projected to...
DK Metcalf (knee) ruled out for Seahawks for rest of Week 7
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf will not play Sunday in the team's Week 7 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Metcalf is dealing with a knee injury, and he was carted to the locker room. Almost immediately, the team has ruled him out for the remainder of the afternoon. Tyler Lockett, Marquise Goodwin and Dee Eskridge should see higher target shares now.
Pacers starting Isaiah Jackson in Saturday's lineup, Terry Taylor to bench
Indiana Pacers power forward Isaiah Jackson is starting in Saturday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Jackson will make his first start this season after Terry Taylor was sent to the bench. In 24.5 expected minutes, our models project Jackson to score 26.7 FanDuel points. Jackson's projection includes 11.6 points, 6.2...
Patriots replace Mac Jones with Bailey Zappe in Week 7
The New England Patriots have replaced quarterback Mac Jones with backup Bailey Zappe in their Week 7 game against the Chicago Bears. Jones started the evening off slowly before throwing an interception to Bears safety Jaquan Brisker. Zappe will take over for the time being, but this might be a drive-by-drive situation.
Lions' Josh Reynolds (knee) available for Week 7
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (knee) is available for Week 7's game against the Dallas Cowboys. Reynolds has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Cowboys on Sunday. Our models expect him to see 2.5 targets against Dallas. numberFire's models project Reynolds for 3.0 FanDuel...
Jaguars' James Robinson dealing with knee soreness
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson told reporters Monday that running back James Robinson is dealing with knee soreness but "is still a part of the offense." Robinson finished Week 7 without a touch, and by the end of the game it seemed as though teammate Travis Etienne had all but cemented himself as the team's every-down back. Pederson attributed Robinson's diminishing involvement in recent weeks to knee soreness, but it is worth noting that Robinson has not appeared on any injury reports over the past few weeks. While it's something of a relief that Robinson is not dealing with a significant injury, his lack of touches has taken him off of the fantasy radar for Week 8, especially with Etienne's recent production.
Christian McCaffrey will make 49ers debut in Week 7
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey will play in the team's Week 7 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Ian Rapoport reports. Despite joining the team partway through the week, McCaffrey is already poised to make his debut with the 49ers after the team spent multiple 2023 draft picks to acquire the star running back from the Carolina Panthers. Rapoport added that McCaffrey will have a "small package of base plays" in his first game with the team as he gets up to speed on the play book, so it seems like he should still be worth starting in fantasy leagues this week.
Rams designate Van Jefferson (knee) to return Monday
The Los Angeles Rams designated wide receiver Van Jefferson (knee) to return from injured reserve on Monday. The Rams have 21 days to activate Jefferson to the active roster, but head coach Sean McVay previously said he expected the receiver to make his season debut in Week 8 against the San Francisco 49ers. Cooper Kupp has been the only reliable receiver for Matthew Stafford over the first two months, so there is ample opportunity for Jefferson to earn consistent targets for an offense that was riding the struggle bus prior to their bye week.
Corey Davis (knee) questionable to return in Week 7 for New York
New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's Week 7 game against the Denver Broncos. Davis is dealing with an undisclosed knee injury. As a result, the team has deemed him questionable to return to Sunday's contest. In the meantime, expect more work for Garrett Wilson, Braxton Berrios and Jeff Smith.
Jets' Breece Hall ACL tear confirmed, season over
New York Jets running back Breece Hall suffered a torn ACL and a minor meniscus injury, tests confirmed Monday. The Jets were unfortunately correct on Sunday when they said Hall likely suffered a season-ending ACL injury. The first-round rookie had emerged as a true workhorse and elite fantasy asset with back-to-back 20-touch games, but Michael Carter will now take over as the Jets' lead back. Ty Johnson will mix in for some change-of-pace work.
