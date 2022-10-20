Read full article on original website
PHOTOS📷 Is This Catskills Motel the Most Unique in All of New York?
If you have a fantasy, the Roxbury Motel in the Catskills has probably already turned it into reality. Nestled in the picturesque Catskill Mountains is New York's most unique lodging destination - the Roxbury Motel which isn't really even a motel. Located in Delaware County at 2258 County Road 41...
A Dozen Spooktacular Upstate New York Halloween Events
Every town and city in Upstate New York will hold a special Halloween event. In fact, many from downstate New York and New York city often travel up to take part in many of these festive fall events. These include parades, scary movies, costume parties, dances, hayrides and spooky walking tours just to name a few.
Upstate New York Haunted Attraction Named One of the Best in America
Upstate New York is home to one of the very best haunted house attractions in the entire United States of America!. According to the Haunted Attraction Association which is the only official association in the haunt industry, Frightmare Farms Haunted Scream Park in Palermo (near Lake Ontario) is one of the top haunted attractions in the United States.
This Amazing Lake Is the Shallowest of New York’s Finger Lakes
If the thought of being in the middle of a lake with a seemingly never-ending bottom sends chills down your spine and fear into your heart, great news - this is not one of them!. If you much prefer the idea of a lake that you can see the bottom...
16 Top Butcher Shops and Smokehouses in Upstate New York
Speaking from personal experience, I love an old-fashioned butcher shop. My father owned a little neighborhood butcher shop and deli in the 1950s and 1960s in my small hometown in Delaware County. When I was a kid I remember he would work all through the night preparing the steaks, chops, and other meat items for his customers for the week.
List of Best States To Live in Released – See Where New York Ranks
When it comes to making the decision where to lay down roots and call home, it can be hard to know where to start. Some people will be born, live, and die in their hometown. Others will go in search of better opportunities. When people think about areas in which...
Only Two Hours From Central New York, the PA Grand Canyon Is a Wonder That Must Be Seen
How many times have you been stopped in your tracks in the few days by the sheer beauty of the fall foliage this year?. Those who know things about weather conditions and leaves were convinced that this Fall would be a boring brown one thanks to such dry weather all summer but luckily for us, that is not the case. The world around us exploded into a kaleidoscope of colors.
Top Five Car Brands With the Worst Drivers in New York
Everyone thinks they’re a better driver than the next person and you don’t even have to ask someone to find out – they’ll just blurt it out whether you wanted to know or not. New York has an interesting bunch of drivers because our state is...
12 Creative Pumpkin Foods Found In New York State from Gnocchi to Wine
How can you enjoy the taste of pumpkin this fall in Upstate New York? Let me count the ways. Every year about late September we start hearing jokes about the oncoming "pumpkin spice everything" season. And it is true, companies get a little crazy putting that seasonal scent into every imaginable item (pumpkin spice toilet paper? Really?).
PHOTOS: 11 of Upstate New York’s Most Delicious Candy Apples
Candy apples? Or caramel apples? It matters only to the dentist!. Candy apples are everywhere in Upstate New York this season. What a great memory from our youth they are. I remember my Dad had a small grocery store in our hometown and every year we had candy apples all lined up like little soldiers for folks to come in and get one.
[VIDEO] Unboxing New York State – Does This Video Get It Right?
When I run out of shows or movies to watch on television or streaming, and I have a few minutes to kill, I check out videos on YouTube. It's amazing what you can find. Although I do find it a bit annoying sometimes when I check out a video and later when I return to YouTube, there are a ton of videos on the same subject as what I last watched. Oh, Big Brother.
New York Makes List of Top Five States With the Most Haunted Homes
Many years ago there was a couple who moved into what they thought was the perfect house - until they realized they hadn't. This couple moved from California to Upstate New York to be closer to the wife's elderly parents and the couple was ecstatic that not only were they able to find a gorgeous house within their budget, but that it was only a mile from their family.
Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA
Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
New York Home Health Aids See Much-Deserved Wage Increase
The home healthcare situation in New York has reached a concerning and frankly, unacceptable place however, that may soon change as New York has finally bumped up pay for home health aides. When home health aides leave the healthcare industry because they can make more money working at a fast-food...
New York Releases $13.4 Million To Increase Access To Abortion Services
While many states in the United States are beefing up their anti-abortion stance, New York is surging forward with its stance that all women deserve access to abortion services. On Wednesday, October 12, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state would be handing out an additional $13.4 million...
More Lighting Coming to Roundabout Zone in Town of Dickinson
Drivers who travel on Route 11 in the town of Dickinson can expect things to get brighter in the area of the two recently-opened roundabouts. Construction crews are continuing to work near the Interstate 81 interchange between Old Front and Bevier streets, just north of the city of Binghamton. The...
New York Gun Buyback Comes to Binghamton
New York’s gun buyback program is coming to Binghamton this weekend. Attorney General Letitia James’ office says a community gun buyback with the Binghamton Police Department is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, October 16 at Saint Mary’s Recreation Center at 152 to 156 Hawley Street.
When You Landed That Job, Was Your Resume’ Accurate?
Since the Pandemic and more so once schools were back in session, we've all seen lots of help wanted signs at many businesses. The job market has been a crazy one over the past couple of years both during the pandemic and after with businesses picking back up and looking for employees.
Federal Court Allows NY New Gun Law to Stand.. For Now
A federal appeals court is going to allow New York to at least for now continue enforcing the controversial revised gun law that was put into place in September after the Supreme Court threw out the state’s more than 100-year-old conceal-carry regulations. The decision from the 2nd U.S. Circuit...
