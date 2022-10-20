ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

A Dozen Spooktacular Upstate New York Halloween Events

Every town and city in Upstate New York will hold a special Halloween event. In fact, many from downstate New York and New York city often travel up to take part in many of these festive fall events. These include parades, scary movies, costume parties, dances, hayrides and spooky walking tours just to name a few.
Upstate New York Haunted Attraction Named One of the Best in America

Upstate New York is home to one of the very best haunted house attractions in the entire United States of America!. According to the Haunted Attraction Association which is the only official association in the haunt industry, Frightmare Farms Haunted Scream Park in Palermo (near Lake Ontario) is one of the top haunted attractions in the United States.
16 Top Butcher Shops and Smokehouses in Upstate New York

Speaking from personal experience, I love an old-fashioned butcher shop. My father owned a little neighborhood butcher shop and deli in the 1950s and 1960s in my small hometown in Delaware County. When I was a kid I remember he would work all through the night preparing the steaks, chops, and other meat items for his customers for the week.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
Only Two Hours From Central New York, the PA Grand Canyon Is a Wonder That Must Be Seen

How many times have you been stopped in your tracks in the few days by the sheer beauty of the fall foliage this year?. Those who know things about weather conditions and leaves were convinced that this Fall would be a boring brown one thanks to such dry weather all summer but luckily for us, that is not the case. The world around us exploded into a kaleidoscope of colors.
WELLSBORO, PA
12 Creative Pumpkin Foods Found In New York State from Gnocchi to Wine

How can you enjoy the taste of pumpkin this fall in Upstate New York? Let me count the ways. Every year about late September we start hearing jokes about the oncoming "pumpkin spice everything" season. And it is true, companies get a little crazy putting that seasonal scent into every imaginable item (pumpkin spice toilet paper? Really?).
PHOTOS: 11 of Upstate New York’s Most Delicious Candy Apples

Candy apples? Or caramel apples? It matters only to the dentist!. Candy apples are everywhere in Upstate New York this season. What a great memory from our youth they are. I remember my Dad had a small grocery store in our hometown and every year we had candy apples all lined up like little soldiers for folks to come in and get one.
[VIDEO] Unboxing New York State – Does This Video Get It Right?

When I run out of shows or movies to watch on television or streaming, and I have a few minutes to kill, I check out videos on YouTube. It's amazing what you can find. Although I do find it a bit annoying sometimes when I check out a video and later when I return to YouTube, there are a ton of videos on the same subject as what I last watched. Oh, Big Brother.
New York Makes List of Top Five States With the Most Haunted Homes

Many years ago there was a couple who moved into what they thought was the perfect house - until they realized they hadn't. This couple moved from California to Upstate New York to be closer to the wife's elderly parents and the couple was ecstatic that not only were they able to find a gorgeous house within their budget, but that it was only a mile from their family.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA

Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
SKANEATELES, NY
New York Gun Buyback Comes to Binghamton

New York’s gun buyback program is coming to Binghamton this weekend. Attorney General Letitia James’ office says a community gun buyback with the Binghamton Police Department is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, October 16 at Saint Mary’s Recreation Center at 152 to 156 Hawley Street.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Federal Court Allows NY New Gun Law to Stand.. For Now

A federal appeals court is going to allow New York to at least for now continue enforcing the controversial revised gun law that was put into place in September after the Supreme Court threw out the state’s more than 100-year-old conceal-carry regulations. The decision from the 2nd U.S. Circuit...
