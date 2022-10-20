Erie man sentenced to prison for shooting kitten in the eye with air rifle

An Erie man is headed to prison after pleading guilty to shooting a kitten in the eye with an air rifle.

Benjamin Loucks, 41, was sentenced to two to five years in state prison.

Loucks pleaded guilty to one county of aggravated animal cruelty and a third degree felony on Aug. 16.

Investigators said he failed to seek appropriate veterinary care for the kitten after shooting it.

At the sentencing, a veterinarian testified about the pain the kitten endured as a result of its injuries.

