Erie man sentenced to prison for shooting kitten in the eye with air rifle

By Briaunna Malone
 4 days ago

An Erie man is headed to prison after pleading guilty to shooting a kitten in the eye with an air rifle.

Benjamin Loucks, 41, was sentenced to two to five years in state prison.

Man arrested in drug bust on West 25th Street in Erie

Loucks pleaded guilty to one county of aggravated animal cruelty and a third degree felony on Aug. 16.

Investigators said he failed to seek appropriate veterinary care for the kitten after shooting it.

At the sentencing, a veterinarian testified about the pain the kitten endured as a result of its injuries.

Patricia Dziedzic
3d ago

someone in prison should do to him what he did to that person. he also victimized kids also so him opinion he should go through that. big bubba is waiting😰😂😂😂😂😂.

Deborah Schultz
4d ago

Thankful he got some decent jail time for hurting that little, precious kitty🙏

Ellen Smock
3d ago

That is horrible! he should have the same done to him

