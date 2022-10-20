Erie man sentenced to prison for shooting kitten in the eye with air rifle
An Erie man is headed to prison after pleading guilty to shooting a kitten in the eye with an air rifle.
Benjamin Loucks, 41, was sentenced to two to five years in state prison.Man arrested in drug bust on West 25th Street in Erie
Loucks pleaded guilty to one county of aggravated animal cruelty and a third degree felony on Aug. 16.
Investigators said he failed to seek appropriate veterinary care for the kitten after shooting it.Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Daily News
At the sentencing, a veterinarian testified about the pain the kitten endured as a result of its injuries.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.
Comments / 14