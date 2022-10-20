Ewers caps off successful season with EF Education-TIBCO-SVB extension

Veronica Ewers will continue with EF Education-TIBCO-SVB after signing a three-year extension to see her race with the American outfit through 2025.

A breakout season saw Ewers secure seven podium finishes on the international calendar, making her one of the brightest future stars in cycling.

“One reason this team is so great is because I am given the opportunity to develop. There is patience around that while also putting the right amount of pressure on me to continue developing,” Veronica Ewers said.

"I am really excited to be a part of seeing where this team can go. Both the team and I are learning and growing, so it’s really fun for me to be part of that. I get to be part of hopefully obtaining the goal of becoming a top five WorldTour team.

"I also really love our sponsors. I think, looking forward, I know that the staff and management are working on developing a team that is capable of that, and I’m really excited to be part of that.”

Ewers joined the team as a trainee in August 2021 and signed her first full-season contract to race on the WorldTour for the 2022 season. She did not disappoint with victories at Festival Elsy Jacobs and Navarra Women's Elite Classics, along with podiums at Emakumeen Nafarroako Women's Elite Classics, Durango - Durango Emakumeen Saria, Giro dell'Emilia Internazionale Donne Elite and Tre Valli Varesine Women's Race.

Among her numerous top-10 performances, she finished fourth in a stage and ninth overall at the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

Ewers, a former soccer player, said she has begun to feel at home in both cycling and at EF Education-TIBCO-SVB as she looks to strengthen those bonds with her teammates and staff over the next two seasons.

“It's really, really cool to be connecting with so many people of different cultures and backgrounds and being able to get to know each of these people, whether they’re riders or staff. For example, Alen, our bus driver and soigneur. Being as amazingly efficient as he is and making all of the riders really comfortable is a gift," Ewers said.

"I think having a long-term contract with the team and continuing to build upon relationships that I’ve already built will just continue to make those relationships stronger rather than bopping between teams.”

Ewers hopes to continue her development as a rider on the WorldTour in the biggest races, as EF Education-TIBCO-SVB aims to become among the top-five teams in the world.

“I’m just really excited to continue with the team. It was a big decision, obviously. It’s a relief to know that I’m set for a significant amount of time. I’m definitely excited to see what kind of a rider I can develop into with this team. I think it’s going to be good.”