New Fall Cocktails to Try at Loco
It’s officially fall and Loco has revealed a new seasonal cocktail line up perfect for enjoying in your favorite flannel or cozy sweater!
😊 SMILE BACK — lunazul blanco, strawberry purée, giffard strawberry, lo fi amaro, lime
😈 DEVILS IN THE DETAILS — rosaluna mezcal, nixta elote liqueur, blood orange purée, lime, black lava salt half rim
🌊 CATCH MY WAVE — ketel one, combier grapefruit, grapefruit juice, sprite
🪓 PATRICK BATEMAN — elijah craig bourbon, pimento dram, lime, simple, bitters
👫🏻 CUFFING SEASON — bully boy gin, black infusions fig vodka, honey syrup, apple cider, lime
🍓 🥥 MIAMI VICE — bacardi, strawberry purée, coco lopez, served frozen
🥭 FROZEN MANGO MARG — cazadores blanco, mango purée, lime, agave
Comments / 0