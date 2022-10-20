ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Fall Cocktails to Try at Loco

By Maureen Dahill
 4 days ago
It’s officially fall and Loco has revealed a new seasonal cocktail line up perfect for enjoying in your favorite flannel or cozy sweater!

😊 SMILE BACK — lunazul blanco, strawberry purée, giffard strawberry, lo fi amaro, lime

😈 DEVILS IN THE DETAILS — rosaluna mezcal, nixta elote liqueur, blood orange purée, lime, black lava salt half rim

🌊 CATCH MY WAVE — ketel one, combier grapefruit, grapefruit juice, sprite

🪓 PATRICK BATEMAN — elijah craig bourbon, pimento dram, lime, simple, bitters

👫🏻 CUFFING SEASON — bully boy gin, black infusions fig vodka, honey syrup, apple cider, lime

🍓 🥥 MIAMI VICE — bacardi, strawberry purée, coco lopez, served frozen

🥭 FROZEN MANGO MARG — cazadores blanco, mango purée, lime, agave

