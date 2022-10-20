ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 30

Edlynn Porter
4d ago

I cannot wait to vote Tester out!He's part of the swamp, just like Bullock he a leftist puppet,to bad he sold out being a real Montanan!

Reply(3)
43
Abby Schock
4d ago

I hate to consider the fact that there might be any logically thinking human who believes that depleting our 🌠strategic reserves🌠 is being done for anything other than poll points... *literally* called reserves because they are for a "Nationwide emergency from which there is no other solution" type situation..... during a Time when the *only* reason might be to improve freaking reelection poll numbers for the horrid leftists that have WHOLESALE hijacked the democratic party, AND also killing domestic production of oil, which would be much cleaner, safer oil than any produced abroad...... the actual radical powers that be aren't even listening anymore.... they aren't thinking, they aren't watching, they aren't processing what's going on in our world. It sucks and it's sad, but it's true. and ironically these are the same people talking about the handmaid's tale💀

Reply
18
Robert Reese
3d ago

if Tester wanted to help Montanans he would introduce legislation to force the oil pipelines to reopen, and jump start the oil industry! He's just a shill for Pelosie and Schumer!

Reply
12
