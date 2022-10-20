Read full article on original website
Carjacking at Medford, NJ, Wawa – Suspects at large
Police are looking for three suspects wanted in a carjacking at a Wawa in Medford Township. Investigators say a woman waiting in her car to use an air pump in the rear of the Wawa building at 257 Rt. 70 in Medford was approached by three young men dressed in dark clothing.
thesunpapers.com
Deptford police commemorate officer’s loss
We will never, ever forget. On Oct. 21, 1999, Corporal Steve Levy, of the Washington Township Police Department, was killed in the line of duty while assigned to the Gloucester County SWAT Team. Levy and the SWAT team were dispatched to Woodbury for a barricaded person call. Levy entered the...
Two Drivers Killed in Wrong Way Crash on Garden State Parkway in Little Egg Harbor, NJ
LITTLE EGG HARBOR — A Northfield woman and a driver from North Carolina are both dead after they collided in a head-on crash on the Garden State Parkway Friday night. Cortney Downey, 32, of Northfield, and Michelle Ross, 50, of Asheville, North Carolina, were both fatally injured in the crash, according to State Police. It occurred in the southbound lanes near mile mark 59.3 in Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Cops not liable in death of N.J. man mauled by K9, jury finds
A federal jury last week sided with the city and police in a $10 million lawsuit over the 2015 death of a Vineland man who was tackled by officers and bitten by a police dog. Phillip White died in police custody in March 2015 after officers responded to a call of a man acting erratically. Authorities said White had PCP in his system at the time of the incident. Video of an officer sitting on White’s back as he ordered a police K9 to bite him went viral, spurring outrage.
SEEN THEM? South Jersey Police Seek Public's Help Identifying Alleged Shoplifters
Police in Burlington County seek the public's help identifying a pair of shoplifting suspects. On Thursday, Oct. 20, October 20, Evesham police investigated a shoplifting at Ulta Beauty, 720 S. Route 73, where the man and woman shown above allegedly stole $4,000 worth of merchandise. If anyone knows their identities,...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Arrest Suspect for Attempted Bank Robbery
Delaware State Police have arrested Lashawnda Jones, 42 of Wilmington, Delaware following a robbery investigation that began on Saturday morning. On October 22, 2022, at approximately 11:23 p.m., troopers were dispatched to the TD Bank located at 1001 East Songsmith Drive, Bear regarding a robbery. The ensuing investigation revealed that a female suspect had entered the business and presented a demand note to the bank teller. The victim notified her manager, at which point the suspect fled the business without obtaining any cash. The suspect fled the scene in a maroon Nissan Altima.
Police in Salem County, NJ, Looking For At Least 3 Wanted For Stealing ATV
Authorities in Salem County are looking for at least three people wanted for allegedly stealing an all-terrain vehicle earlier this month. The heist happened just after midnight on October 6th along Main Street in Pennsville. The Pennsville Police Department says, "at least three unknown subjects operating a silver, single-cab Dodge...
Best option for N.J. county is to shut down, tear down its jail | Opinion
Sometimes in local government, there are problems to be solved, with no good options. At other times, there are potentially good options, but they all come with an expensive price tag. Such is the challenge of what to do about the Cumberland County Jail and county corrections services. Unlike clean water, recreation and snow removal, corrections is one of those services that officials wish they didn’t have to provide.
Crash Closes NJ Turnpike Southbound
A crash closed the New Jersey Turnpike southbound in Gloucester County, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 1:10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24 on the turnpike north of Interchange 2 (Route 322) in West Deptford Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation website. All lanes were temporarily...
2 drivers killed in a Garden State Parkway crash
Two drivers were killed Friday night in a head-on crash on the Garden State Parkway in Little Egg Harbor Township, state authorities said. Cortney Downey, 32, of Northfield, was driving a Toyota Corolla, and Michelle Ross, 50, of Asheville, North Carolina, was driving a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander, when their cars collided in Ocean County around 9:30 p.m., authorities said. After the impact, Ross’ car overturned, according to State Police. It was not clear who was driving in the wrong direction.
Man Convicted For Murdering 26-year-old Willingboro, NJ, Woman in 2019
A man from Trenton has been found guilty of fatally shooting a 26-year-old woman three years ago inside a parked car in Willingboro Township. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw says 28-year-old Devon Woods was convicted of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, second-degree conspiracy to commit robbery, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, and second-degree certain persons not to have weapons.
Police identify car driver killed in crash with 2 FedEx trucks
Authorities have identified a Gloucester County man killed in a collision with two FedEd trucks on Tuesday morning. The crash occurred shortly before 9 a.m. on Clements Bridge Road near the border with Camden County. Ramon W. Santiago, 24, of Deptford Township, was at the wheel of a car that...
Jury convicts man of killing woman in N.J. robbery, co-defendant awaiting trial
A Trenton man was found guilty of fatally shooting a woman in a robbery more than three years ago in Burlington County. After deliberating for about two hours, the jury convicted Devon Woods of murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and weapons-related offenses for the Sept. 18, 2019 killing of Deasia Ayres, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw.
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Look to Identify 2
Police in Egg Harbor Township are asking for the public's help in identifying two people caught on surveillance cameras. Police aren't saying why they want to speak with the pair other than they want to identify them "in reference to an ongoing investigation." If you can assist, you're urged to...
Camden, NJ, Man Gets 10 Years For Possession With Intent to Distribute Fentanyl
A man from Camden has been sentenced to ten years in prison for possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl. Federal authorities say 37-year-old Desmund M. Walker previously pleaded guilty to charges and was sentenced on Friday in Camden federal court. On May 16, 2020, patrol officers from the Camden County...
Two Dead In Southern Ocean County Parkway Crash
LITTLE EGG HARBOR — Police are investigating the cause of a head-on accident on the Garden State Parkway that left two dead and closed the roadway for several hours. New Jersey State Police said the accident that took place shortly before 9:30 p.m. on October 21 left 50-year-old Michelle L. Ross of Asheville, North Carolina and 32-year-old Cortney L. Downey of Northfield dead at the scene.
New Jersey’s Quietest Route Goes From Salem to Cape May Counties
"This road is sooooo boring!" Sometimes that's a good thing, and sometimes not. If you're looking for excitement and entertainment, this is not your road. If you're looking for quiet and stretches of nothingness, this road is just for you. GetPocket.com is out with a list of "America's Loneliest Roads."...
Crash With Injuries Reported In South Jersey
There was a crash with injuries in Camden County, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 on Route 73 southbound near Signal Hill Road in Voorhees Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation website. Two of three lanes were closed, 511nj.org reported. to...
N.J. man accused of being drug trafficking network leader faces life in prison
A New Jersey man accused of being the leader of a South Jersey drug trafficking network could face up to life in prison, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said. Garry Carter, 43, of Winslow, was arrested on October 3 along with three others after a year-long investigation by 18 law enforcement agencies, officials said.
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Sept. 12-18, 2022.
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth and Salem counties for Sept. 12-18. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Oct. 25, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Entries show property address followed by selling price and...
