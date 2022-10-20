ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blair County, PA

Russell family protest to raise awareness for officer safety

By Courtney Murphy
WTAJ
 4 days ago

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– The family of fallen Blair County correctional officer Rhonda Russell protested outside the prison Thursday, Oct. 20 to raise awareness for officer safety.

Approximately ten members of her family and friend stood outside with signs that read “Justice for Rhonda” or “She Didn’t Know.” Russell was killed on duty during a scuffle with an inmate attempting to escape on November 17th, 2021.

In July, Blair County District Attorney Pete Weeks closed the investigation on the case. The investigation concluded that Officer George Bistline, who fired the fatal shot, was legally justified and would not have been charged if he was alive . However, inmate Christopher Aikens is facing 2nd-degree murder charges.

School safety conference on targeted violence held in Hershey

Russell’s oldest and youngest sons, Justin and Aric Reader, expressed that it was a tough pill to swallow when the verdict was announced. Her estate has since filed a wrong death lawsuit , stating that her 14th Amendment rights were violated.

The brothers are disappointed that no one in the administration has been held accountable after nearly a year since their mother’s death. Aric specified how they felt it was swept under the rug.

“A lot of things have been swept under the rug or left off the hook,” Aric said. “Which is very hard to swallow, especially when it’s your mother.”

They hope that continuing to raise awareness will cause a change within the administration and upgrade safety. They mentioned that the situation could’ve been prevented if Russell had been aware of Aikens’s numerous escape attempts.

Thursday’s protest was not only meant for Russell but other correctional officers. The boys said that what happened to their mother could’ve been anyone and precautions should’ve been in place.

“We’re standing up not only for our mother but for the other COs in the prison that could easily be in this situation,” Aric said. “We want to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

“It has to stop. This whole deal could’ve been avoided, it really could’ve, and it wasn’t. So we’re here today to bring awareness to it,” Justin said.

Both her sons said that they’d continue to raise awareness through their peaceful protests. They plan to have some memorial for Russell on the one-year anniversary.

Comments / 2

gizmo
4d ago

well it's a shame but you know the risks when you take the job and know if you let down your own guard you can get hurt Or killed...

Reply
2
WTAJ

