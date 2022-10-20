Read full article on original website
Decatur brings Great Neighbors together
DECATUR — Great Streets, Great Neighbors is an initiative designed to bring Decatur communities together. “We want them to feel that this is their project, because it is,” said Terrence “Tat” Taylor, essential skills facilitator at Richland Community College. “To get those within the neighborhood in which the project will be held, to get their views, opinions, thoughts, their collaboration, to get their validation.”
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for October 24
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review. (1) update to this series since Updated 18 min ago.
Christmas Care & Share Toy Program registrations being accepted
DECATUR — Dove, Inc. is hosting registration for its annual Christmas Toy Care and Share for young children. Dove, Inc., 302 S. Union St., east entrance, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25;. Decatur Public Library, 130 N. Franklin St., 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26; and.
Kids discover nature, history at Rock Springs Harvest Fest
DECATUR — Hundreds of area residents visited Decatur's Rock Springs Nature Center on Saturday for its annual Fall Harvest Festival. The event is a chance for kids and families to “celebrate conservation and celebrate fall,” said Beth Lane, a naturalist with the Macon County Conservation District. “We...
Halloween SPOOKtacular at the Lincoln Square Theater on Oct. 29
DECATUR — The haunted Lincoln Square Theater will provide the backdrop for a Halloween event Saturday, Oct. 29, to benefit the Decatur Area Arts Council. Halloween SPOOKtacular is set for 7:30-11 p.m. and will include a variety of activities, including a costume contest with prizes, creepy selfie stations and decorations, music with DJ “Big Daddy” Frank, raffles for Tarot card readings and other door prizes, drinks and snacks for sale, and other activities.
Oct. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Decatur: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 99% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Funerals today for Oct. 22
BAIRD, Karen Faye Lepp, Decatur, 3 p.m. at Central Christian Church, Decatur. DELGADO, Karen Isabelle, 74, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Macon County Memorial Park Cemetery, Harristown. HARSHMAN, Lazan, 70, Sullivan, 2 p.m. at Elim Springs Church of Jesus Christ, Sullivan. HERSCHBERGER, Henry D., 97, Arthur, 10 a.m. at the Arthur...
Man killed in Central Illinois train accident worked for co-op for 49 years
STONINGTON — A man killed last week in a Central Illinois train accident has been identified as a worker who had been with a local grain cooperative for nearly a half-century, authorities said. Christian County coroner Amy Calvert Winans said Stephen "Steve" J. Jordan, 69, died Friday of multiple...
Watch now: Footage from Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer's in-car camera
Warning: This video contains graphic footage. This is footage from the in-car camera of Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer during an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 12, 2022 in Decatur. The shooting resulted in injuries to Wittmer and Decatur Police Officer Austin Bowman and the death of the suspect Jamontey O. Neal.
IHSA Playoffs: No. 1 seeded Maroa-Forsyth headed to the North bracket for this year's football playoffs
DECATUR — If there's another edition of the Macon County Super Bowl this year, it won't be in Macon County. If undefeated Maroa-Forsyth and St. Teresa are going to meet again in the playoffs, it will be in the Class 2A state title game in Champaign. The IHSA playoff brackets have the Trojans (9-0) as the No. 1 seed in the North and the Bulldogs (9-0) as the No. 1 seed in the South bracket.
Decatur man accused of biting nurses
DECATUR — A Decatur man accused of biting two nurses is now denying three charges of aggravated battery. Amos E. Mason, 34, had appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Oct. 5, where Judge Rodney Forbes found probable cause to try him. A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department...
Watch now: Footage from the Bowman/Ricker in-car camera
Warning: This video contains graphic footage. This is footage from the in-car camera of Decatur police officer Ryan Ricker and Austin Bowman during an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 12, 2022 in Decatur. The shooting resulted in injuries to Bowman and Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer and the death of the suspect Jamontey O. Neal.
Watch now: Footage from Decatur Police Officer Austin Bowman's body camera
Warning: This video contains graphic footage. This is footage from Decatur Police Officer Austin Bowman’s body camera during an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 12, 2022 in Decatur. The shooting resulted in injuries to Bowman and Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer and the death of the suspect Jamontey O. Neal.
Watch now: Decatur fire under investigation
DECATUR — The cause of a Friday afternoon fire in Decatur is under investigation. Decatur Fire Department crews were called to 1246 N. Woodford St. at 4:02 p.m. They arrived to find “heavy fire and smoke conditions” coming from the front porch, a department news release said.
Watch now: Footage from Macon County Sheriff's Deputy Travis Wolfe's in-car camera
Warning: This video contains graphic footage. This is footage from Macon Country Sheriff’s Department Deputy Travis Wolfe’s in-car camera during an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 12, 2022 in Decatur. The shooting resulted in injuries to Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer and Decatur police officer Austin Bowman and the death of the suspect Jamontey O. Neal.
Too much punch: Martinsville knocks out Danville Schlarman 43-28
Danville Schlarman was solid, but not good enough, on Saturday, as Martinsville prevailed 43-28 in Illinois high school football action on October 22. Recently on October 8, Martinsville squared off with Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op in a football game. For more, click here. You're reading a news brief powered by...
Watch now: $40 million renovation of Ubben Complex a boost for Illinois basketball programs
CHAMPAIGN — With the remodeling of the Ubben Complex, Illinois basketball’s practice facility, one of Brad Underwood’s practice fears is now alleviated. Among a host of changes, bigger courts and a storage room for equipment meant that equipment could be stored, rather than being left in the corner of the practice gym. One of Underwood’s fears was always a player tumbling into a shooting gun or another machine. It happened a couple times, without any serious injuries.
Watch now: 10 videos show shootout involving Decatur police, suspect
Warning: Videos containing graphic footage. The Decatur Police Department released 10 videos related to the Oct. 12, 2022 officer-involved shooting that left two police officers wounded and the suspect dead.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2022 in Decatur, IL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Decatur will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Farmer City Blue Ridge severs Galva's hopes 44-34
Farmer City Blue Ridge charged Galva and collected a 44-34 victory at Galva High on October 22 in Illinois football action. Farmer City Blue Ridge opened with a 14-8 advantage over Galva through the first quarter. The Knights registered a 30-14 advantage at halftime over the Wildcats. The gap remained...
