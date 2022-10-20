ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alfa Romeo Will Now Fly Official Techs Across the World to Fix Your Fussy Alfa

By Aaron Cole
 4 days ago
Alfa Romeo’s recent return to the U.S. has been relatively brief, but the brand’s history is much, much longer.

Stellantis this week announced it would open the doors to its team that maintains its historic Alfa Romeo collection to customers as part of a program called “Alfa Romeo Classiche.”

The global program is as sweeping as it is likely expensive: You tell Alfa what car you have, what kind of certification and restoration, and they do the rest. It’s a continuation of a program started by Stellantis started in 2016 to certify and provide a pedigree for all Alfa Romeos to its customers.

According to a Stellantis spokesman the program is open to all Alfa Romeos all over the world and can be done virtually anywhere; Alfa is open to sending a team from Italy to your doorstep—provided you pay for it all, of course. Stellantis doesn’t have pricing terms available yet but considering the provenance of some of its likely targets—early Alfas with incredibly well-heeled owners—it’s not going to be cheap.

“Pricing on the services is going to depend greatly on the certifications the customer is looking for and where the vehicle is located,” said Stellantis spokesperson Nick Cappa.

1967 Alfa Romeo Tipo 33 Stradale

It’s not hard to imagine that someone looking for turnkey service on a turn-of-the-century Italian racer isn’t too concerned with dollars and cents, anyway.

The program will offer two levels of certification and restoration. The first, called Certificate of Origin, will authenticate the Alfa via production registers and order books for original certification including model specs, serial numbers, interior, and exterior details. (I hope there’s a fancy piece of paper attached.)

The second is called a Certificate of Authenticity, which goes further. Heritage specialists will authenticate the car completely, including inspection of all mechanical parts at the customer’s home, in Mirafiori, Rome, or Palermo, Italy, presumably to keep the car’s value—and place in line on the Pebble Beach lawn. (I hope there’s a fancier piece of paper attached.)

Alfa Romeo says it will start showcasing the Classiche program on its website, offering us all a glimpse into how the upper, upper crust gets their oil changed and tires rotated on very old, very expensive cars.

