Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, revealed on Instagram that he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine. According to Kennedy's post, he is now home after fighting with Ukraine's International Legion. The 28-year-old posted an image on Instagram, apparently showing himself in...
WaPo gives Sen. Patty Murray 'Four Pinocchios' for saying Republicans plan to 'end' Social Security, Medicare
The Washington Post handed down four "Pinocchios" to Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., for her claim warning of the "end" Social Security and Medicare if Republicans take control of Congress. Murray, who is fighting in a tightening reelection battle against GOP challenger Tiffany Smiley, tweeted on Sunday, "Republicans plan to end...
Joe Manchin Suffers Big Loss After Senators Tank His Pipeline Plan
Republicans took their revenge on Democrat Manchin over his vote last month for Democrats' big climate and health law, the Inflation Reduction Act.
If Nuclear War Breaks Out, This Is Where Joe Biden Will Hide
It's believed the president would be brought to the Raven Rock Mountain Complex on the Pennsylvania-Maryland state line.
Joe Biden Just Provided Putin With the Off-Ramp Needed to Avoid Nuclear War
President Joe Biden may have provided Russian President Vladimir Putin with an off-ramp to end the war in Ukraine and avoid escalation that could lead to nuclear conflict—but it's not clear if Putin will take it. Biden suggested in an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper on Tuesday that Putin...
Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea
Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
Putin aide warns freeing weed-smuggler WNBA player Brittney Griner from Russian prison 'is NOT a priority for us,' and claims Biden only wants athlete released to make him look good ahead of midterm elections
An aide to Vladimir Putin has said freeing WNBA star Brittney Griner from prison 'is not a priority' for the Kremlin. The 31-year-old, a two-time Olympic basketball gold medalist, was arrested in February after she was allegedly caught carrying two vape cartridges containing cannabis oil at a Moscow airport by a police dog.
US intelligence tells Biden Putin was ‘directly’ confronted by angry Kremlin insider
'Outrageous acts': Joe Biden condemns Russia's nuclear threats against Europe. Vladimir Putin was confronted by a Kremlin insider angry over the conduct of the Ukraine war, Joe Biden has reportedly been told. A report said the alleged rare intervention from someone considered a member of the Russian leader’s inner circle,...
REVEALED: President Joe Biden Spending Whopping $265,000 Of Taxpayer Money On Staff To Combat Probes Into Son Hunter
President Joe Biden has spent upwards of $300,000 of taxpayer money in an effort to combat an inevitable Republican-led investigation into his son, Hunter Biden, should the GOP take control of Congress next month, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The shocking development comes just four weeks before the upcoming midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, which could see the Democrats lose their current control of the House of Representatives.Should the GOP take back the House in November, Republican lawmakers have vowed to open a series of different investigations against the Biden Administration – including probes into the origins of Covid-19, the abrupt withdrawal...
Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut
It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
Do you see a bright future for Harris, Joe? Biden says 'Kamala won't be the last woman to be vice president - or president' - 24 hours after her North Korea gaffe
President Joe Biden gave a nod of confidence to Vice President Kamala Harris, saying a woman would one day fill the Oval Office and that first female vice president won't be the last. His comment drew loud applause inside the White House East Room during a Rosh Hashanah celebration, where...
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
WATCH: Voters react to Nancy Pelosi claiming Democrats will win midterm elections without Trump on the ballot
Voters responding to a recent statement from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not like what the Democratic leader had to say about her party's chances in the midterm elections when she appeared on CBS' "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" earlier this month. "I believe that we will hold the...
White House reporters don’t buy Karine Jean-Pierre’s spin on Biden gaffe asking for deceased congresswoman
Reporters showed their frustration with White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre after she refused to admit President Biden's latest gaffe was a gaffe.
'The Five' on Kamala Harris blaming Republicans for the border crisis
This is a rush transcript of "The Five" on October 11, 2022
Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena
Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
CNN warns of possible backlash against Democrats' strategy to back Trump GOP candidates in midterms
Democrats are concerned that their party’s strategy to back Trump GOP candidates ahead of the midterms could have "serious consequences" and cause backlash, according to a new CNN piece. Focusing on the Michigan’s battleground 3rd congressional district, CNN writers Eric Bradner, Omar Jimenez, and Donald Judd reported that Democratic-leaning...
Female Democrat voters tell NY Times they're shifting to GOP over economic concerns: 'It's all about cost'
The New York Times highlighted Democratic women and independent voters leaning more to the right this election because of the economy and inflation.
Behar says it's ‘depressing’ Republicans may win House, urges reporters sow skepticism about GOP with voters
Worried about Republicans doing well in the midterms, "The View" co-host Joy Behar pressed ABC News' Rick Klein whether his reporters argue with voters about the GOP.
New poll signals Americans are growing tired of support for Ukraine without diplomacy as the war against Russia drags on
A new poll suggests Americans are growing weary as the US supports Ukraine in its war against Russia. The poll found that a majority of Americans want the US to pursue diplomatic negotiations to end the war ASAP. The poll also showed that many Americans are concerned about the financial...
