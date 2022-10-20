ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

OK! Magazine

Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea

Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
INDIANA STATE
Daily Mail

Putin aide warns freeing weed-smuggler WNBA player Brittney Griner from Russian prison 'is NOT a priority for us,' and claims Biden only wants athlete released to make him look good ahead of midterm elections

An aide to Vladimir Putin has said freeing WNBA star Brittney Griner from prison 'is not a priority' for the Kremlin. The 31-year-old, a two-time Olympic basketball gold medalist, was arrested in February after she was allegedly caught carrying two vape cartridges containing cannabis oil at a Moscow airport by a police dog.
WASHINGTON STATE
RadarOnline

REVEALED: President Joe Biden Spending Whopping $265,000 Of Taxpayer Money On Staff To Combat Probes Into Son Hunter

President Joe Biden has spent upwards of $300,000 of taxpayer money in an effort to combat an inevitable Republican-led investigation into his son, Hunter Biden, should the GOP take control of Congress next month, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The shocking development comes just four weeks before the upcoming midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, which could see the Democrats lose their current control of the House of Representatives.Should the GOP take back the House in November, Republican lawmakers have vowed to open a series of different investigations against the Biden Administration – including probes into the origins of Covid-19, the abrupt withdrawal...
Fox News

Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut

It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Mail

Do you see a bright future for Harris, Joe? Biden says 'Kamala won't be the last woman to be vice president - or president' - 24 hours after her North Korea gaffe

President Joe Biden gave a nod of confidence to Vice President Kamala Harris, saying a woman would one day fill the Oval Office and that first female vice president won't be the last. His comment drew loud applause inside the White House East Room during a Rosh Hashanah celebration, where...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena

Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
ROBSTOWN, TX

