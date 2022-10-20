ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

Serpentini Showroom Showdown

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The annual Serpentini Showroom Showdown is going on now. All Serpentini locations are collecting toys for The Salvation Army for kids in need this holiday!. Please stop by a Serpentini location near you to donate toys through mid-December.
cleveland19.com

Great Northern Mall shoppers celebrate ‘Malloween’ (gallery)

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - On Sunday, Great Northern Mall gave NE Ohioans an extra opportunity to celebrate the upcoming holiday. Costumes were welcome, and the event featured music and entertainment, face paints, crafts, a dog costume contest and more!. “Malloween is one of our traditions that the community really...
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s baby gorilla Kayembe celebrates 1st birthday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s baby gorilla Kayembe is celebrating his first birthday Wednesday!. Kayembe made history as the first gorilla born at the Zoo in its 140 years, and to commemorate the occasion, Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has launched its first children’s book. “Baby K’s Big...
cleveland19.com

1st Walk Against Hate in Cleveland aims to diminish bigotry, antisemitism

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Maude Cloutier knows how it feels to be singled out. She came to the Walk Against Hate at the Wade oval in Cleveland to share her story. “Sometimes it was hard to fit in people like to support people from their town and you’re an outsider and people don’t want you to succeed so it can be difficult,” Cloutier said.
whbc.com

Congratulations McKinley Bulldogs!

The 11th Annual WHBC and Mix 94.1 Food Fight was a huge success!. Everyone wins when we collect over 120,000 pounds of food for the hungry in Stark County. We thank you and the Stark County Hunger Task Force thanks you!. Congratulations to the McKinley Bulldogs for bringing in 64,481...
cleveland19.com

‘Black Men in White Coats Summit’ aims to inspire youth in medical field

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Students, parents, teachers and education leaders attended Case Western Reserve’s inaugural Black Men in White Coats Summit Saturday. The university’s school of medicine worked alongside University Hospitals to bring the event together, with the goal to inspire youth with interest in the medical field.
WKYC

Cleveland Clinic offering free cancer screenings on Saturday

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Clinic is hosting a cancer screening event on Saturday, Oct. 22, for anyone who is uninsured or underinsured. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The event, funded partly by the College...
CLEVELAND, OH

