FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Pizza in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Councilman Richard Trojanski and Maple Heights Public Works & Safety Committee Host City-Wide Domestic Violence ForumBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
For Cleveland Guardians, Small Ball Might Not Be the Best Fall BallIBWAACleveland, OH
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenChagrin Falls, OH
spectrumnews1.com
Single-night backyard haunt in Silver Lake working to scare up donations for charity
SILVER LAKE, Ohio — A single-night Halloween haunt known as Haunt on Hastings plans to scare up donations for a local charity. On Hastings Road is a family that loves Halloween. “I've always loved Halloween," Austin Juersivich said. "My parents got married on Halloween in 2015." Juersvich, his mom...
Drive-thru light show returning to Lake Metroparks this holiday season
The Lake Metroparks Farmpark is once again hosting its Country Light Drive-thru this holiday season.
cleveland19.com
Serpentini Showroom Showdown
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The annual Serpentini Showroom Showdown is going on now. All Serpentini locations are collecting toys for The Salvation Army for kids in need this holiday!. Please stop by a Serpentini location near you to donate toys through mid-December.
What do people not like about living in Akron?
Traffic is high, rent is very expensive, you got noise, crime and shitty police. However, I want to ask this question because I love Akron and want it to get better.
cleveland19.com
Great Northern Mall shoppers celebrate ‘Malloween’ (gallery)
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - On Sunday, Great Northern Mall gave NE Ohioans an extra opportunity to celebrate the upcoming holiday. Costumes were welcome, and the event featured music and entertainment, face paints, crafts, a dog costume contest and more!. “Malloween is one of our traditions that the community really...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s baby gorilla Kayembe celebrates 1st birthday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s baby gorilla Kayembe is celebrating his first birthday Wednesday!. Kayembe made history as the first gorilla born at the Zoo in its 140 years, and to commemorate the occasion, Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has launched its first children’s book. “Baby K’s Big...
Stacey Frey celebrates 10 years cancer-free
Stacey Frey's smile says it all with her announcement she's 10 years cancer free.
WKYC
Ready Pet Go! Meet Freddy from City Dogs Cleveland
Are you looking for a dog? This week Freddy from City Dogs Cleveland visited 3News. Freddy is looking for his forever home.
cleveland19.com
1st Walk Against Hate in Cleveland aims to diminish bigotry, antisemitism
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Maude Cloutier knows how it feels to be singled out. She came to the Walk Against Hate at the Wade oval in Cleveland to share her story. “Sometimes it was hard to fit in people like to support people from their town and you’re an outsider and people don’t want you to succeed so it can be difficult,” Cloutier said.
newsnet5
Leave your leaves behind: Why being a 'lazy gardener' can be great for your yard and garden
CLEVELAND — As the seasons change, most of us are trying to get in that last minute yard work before the snow arrives in Northeast Ohio. That can mean a lot of manual labor. However, experts say some of us have been doing it wrong all along, and leaving our leaves behind can actually protect your lawn and save you time and energy.
Viral 'Homeless Jesus' sculpture is back, and this time, he has company
A familiar piece of art titled "Homeless Jesus" returns to the Greater Cleveland area with five additional statues to spark a deeper conversation with these four letters: WWJD.
MAGNET’S new home in a renovated Hough elementary school in Cleveland aims to create opportunity, reverse industrial decline: Analysis
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s hard to think of a new urban project anywhere in Northeast Ohio that focuses more sharply on fighting industrial decline and economic inequality than the new home of MAGNET, the Manufacturing Advocacy and Growth Network. MAGNET’s mission is twofold: It helps small- to mid-sized...
whbc.com
Congratulations McKinley Bulldogs!
The 11th Annual WHBC and Mix 94.1 Food Fight was a huge success!. Everyone wins when we collect over 120,000 pounds of food for the hungry in Stark County. We thank you and the Stark County Hunger Task Force thanks you!. Congratulations to the McKinley Bulldogs for bringing in 64,481...
Do you prefer to live in the downtown area or the suburbs of Akron?
I've lived in both downtown and suburban areas and frankly, they each have their merits. I'd like to know what your priorities are when deciding where to live.
Cuyahoga County men’s homeless shelter getting 100-bed expansion
CLEVELAND, Ohio – More than a year after Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish forced homeless men out of an Independence hotel and onto the streets, his promise to increase bedspace at the county’s men’s shelter is coming to fruition. County council, last month, approved a nearly $4...
Cleveland Botanical Garden offers new holiday décor spectacular Nov. 19 to Dec. 31
CLEVELAND, Ohio- The Cleveland Botanical Garden is launching a new holiday décor program – “Twinkle in the 216.” The winter show opens Saturday, November 19, and runs through Saturday, December 31. For the show, indoor and outdoor gardens will pay a festive holiday homage to the...
cleveland19.com
‘Black Men in White Coats Summit’ aims to inspire youth in medical field
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Students, parents, teachers and education leaders attended Case Western Reserve’s inaugural Black Men in White Coats Summit Saturday. The university’s school of medicine worked alongside University Hospitals to bring the event together, with the goal to inspire youth with interest in the medical field.
Grafton prison garden supplies produce for five-course EDWINS vegan dining experience Oct. 26
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute is hosting a five-course vegan dining experience and wine pairing at its Shaker Square location at 6 p.m. Wednesday, October 26. Reservations are $85. EDWINS gives formerly incarcerated adults a foundation in the hospitality industry and supports successful reentry into the community.
WKYC
Cleveland Clinic offering free cancer screenings on Saturday
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Clinic is hosting a cancer screening event on Saturday, Oct. 22, for anyone who is uninsured or underinsured. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The event, funded partly by the College...
cleveland19.com
Cuyahoga County CrimeStoppers offer reward to solve murder outside Garfield Heights bar
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights police are searching for the person responsible for a 27 year-old man’s death. Ronnie Briggs was killed outside Showcase Bar & Grille on Sept. 25. It’s been one month since the shooting, and still no arrests. “They haven’t been able to...
