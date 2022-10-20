Read full article on original website
Tom Watson, former CBS executive LeslieAnne Wade terminate marriage after three months
Tom Watson and longtime CBS Sports executive LeslieAnne Wade announced their engagement in May and were soon after married in July. Just a few months later, it appears the couple has separated. Watson and Wade – who have known each other for 15 years – said their vows before traveling...
General Hospital actress Kirsten Storms continues to move forward in spite of adversities just like her character Maxie
If anyone knows what it is like to be bullied and deal with online haters it is General Hospital actress Kirsten Storms. She is one of several actresses on the ABC soap who have been at the receiving end of comments from cruel soap fans. Kelly Monaco (Sam McCall). Tabyana Ali (Trina Robinson) Kelly Thiebaud ( Britt Westbourne) have all responded to negative fans who criticized them about their looks, hairstyles, and their character's love lives.
Megyn Kelly Mourns Sudden Death of Sister Suzanne at 58
Megyn Kelly's sister, Suzanne Crossley, died on Friday after suffering a heart attack. She was 58. Kelly, 51, shared the news during the opening segment of her podcast on Monday. "Something really sad happened in my family over the weekend," she shared. "My sister died, she was 58, her name...
Beloved Actor And Comedian Leslie Jordan Dead At 67
The Emmy Award-winning actor also gained a major following on social media during the coronavirus pandemic.
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
James Corden Addresses Balthazar Brouhaha, Vows To Apologize To Restaurant Staff In Person
As he suggested he may do, James Corden on Monday’s The Late Late Show addressed the recent controversy over alleged behavior that saw him banned from ritzy NYC eatery Balthazar. Returning to the program after a one-week break, the host used the top of the show to tell viewers it was “never my intention” to upset those at Balthazar and said that, if he is allowed back, he would “absolutely” apologize in person. (Watch the full video above) Last week, after initially posting on Instagram that Corden was “the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years...
