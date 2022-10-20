Casa De Los Angelitos hosted its annual fall fundraiser on October 8, at the San Pedro Elks Lodge. Casa De Los Angelitos has offered shelter and resources for pregnant mothers and their babies in need for over 30 years. The silent, and live auctions featured library wines, as well as VIP Laker floor tickets at the Staples Center, an African Safari for two, and a weekend in Paso Robles at a meticulously restored 1927 Farm Blanc et Rouge. Guests viewed a film, highlighting grateful mothers sharing how the organization had made it possible for them to get through the most difficult, but rewarding time in their lives. To get involved visit www.casadelosangelitos.org.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO