easyreadernews.com
Spotlight on community – Historic La Venta Inn hosts Malaga Cove Homeowners
On the beautiful fall evening of October 16, the Malaga Cove Homeowners Association (MCHA) held its annual members’ cocktail party at La Venta Inn. Made by Meg prepared luxe charcuterie platters, beef sliders, mini street hot dogs, and tomato soup “shots,” alongside miniature grilled cheese sandwiches. The bar served beer and wine amidst a backdrop of gorgeous views while guests socialized with neighbors. The Photo Mirror was there for souvenir photos. Towards the end of the evening, MCHA members enjoyed a dessert and coffee bar and watched the sun set from the terrace.
Spotlight on literacy – Peninsula Friends of the Library celebrate Oktoberfest
The Peninsula Friends of the Library (PFL) celebrated Oktoberfest at the historic Malaga Cove Library on Oct. 1. The Gallery room and garden area were transformed into a beer garden with Die Gemütlichen Schuhplattler, a German long Alphorn band. Warm pretzels, handcrafted beer from Burnin Daylight Brewing Co., and traditional German foods were enjoyed. A polka instructor taught the crowd to dance. Proceeds benefited the Palos Verdes Library District. Visitpvldfriends.org to learn how you can get involved.
Spotlight on Charity – Fall-ing for Casa. A Special evening in support of new life
Casa De Los Angelitos hosted its annual fall fundraiser on October 8, at the San Pedro Elks Lodge. Casa De Los Angelitos has offered shelter and resources for pregnant mothers and their babies in need for over 30 years. The silent, and live auctions featured library wines, as well as VIP Laker floor tickets at the Staples Center, an African Safari for two, and a weekend in Paso Robles at a meticulously restored 1927 Farm Blanc et Rouge. Guests viewed a film, highlighting grateful mothers sharing how the organization had made it possible for them to get through the most difficult, but rewarding time in their lives. To get involved visit www.casadelosangelitos.org.
Dr. Nicole Wesley named new Redondo Schools Superintendent
The Redondo Beach school board opened its Oct. 6 meeting and went into a quick closed session. When they returned, Board President David Witkin announced that Dr. Nicole Wesley will be the next Superintendent of Redondo Beach School District, by a 5-0 vote. Boardmember Rolf Strutzenberg, sitting next to Wesley,...
EDUCATION – Manhattan Beach Unified School District enrollment registers a slight increase
The Manhattan Beach Unified School registered a slight increase in enrollment this school year, reversing a decade of decline exacerbated by an exodus of students during the first two years of the pandemic. A report presented by Assistant Superintendent Dawnalyn Murakawa-Leopard at last Wednesday’s MBUSD Board of Education meeting showed...
