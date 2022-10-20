Read full article on original website
The tour against Marijuana Issue 4 arrives in Camden, Arkansas
CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Family Council Action Committee spokesman, Luke McCoy, spoke in Camden, Ark. on Monday, October 17, 2022, as part of a statewide, 26-city leadership tour against Marijuana Issue 4 in Arkansas. Issue 4 would legalize recreational Marijuana in Arkansas and would allow for the possession, personal use, and consumption of Cannabis by […]
magnoliareporter.com
Domestic violence continues to plague Southwest Arkansas
Although it would be better if domestic violence did not exist in southwest Arkansas, that isn’t true. Beginning in 1987, each October has been set aside as a month to spread awareness about this abuse that can be happening to someone you know. There were 45 total deaths in...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County marriage licenses through Friday, October 21, 2022
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in October 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. John Michael Langely, 64, of Stephens and Latricia Ann McMahen, 45, of Stephens, October 20. Leonel Arturo Quintana Mancilla,...
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Monday, October 24, 2022: We can’t slap you around and demand to be read
As more people are driving by and noticing the construction site, we’ve seen messages flying across Facebook this weekend. They are asking, wondering and answering the question: “What’s being built between Burger King and McDonalds?” Well, as we told you in this column last Tuesday, it’s a new location for the Scooters Coffee chain. CLICK HERE to read the column. If you read that column, your knowledge curve was days ahead of many other people in Magnolia who didn’t pick up on it. We acknowledge that we frequently irritate family and friends who ask us questions, only to be met with a preamble to the effect, “If you are a frequent reader of our website, you’d know the answer to that already.” We try to keep people informed about what happens in Magnolia and Columbia County. We are not always successful, or even timely, but we do try. But we’re not going to lay all of the knowledge burden on ourselves. Our readers, the public, have to make an effort to keep up. We update our website with new information throughout the day. If you’re not checking our site at least a couple of times a day, the odds are high that you’re going to miss something you would like to have known. Often in our journalism life, we’ve wanted to go around to every home in town, knock on the door, and shake the people who answer with the message: You need to pay attention to this! But, we can’t. We can provide the information but it’s your responsibility to access it.
El Dorado, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Archaeology Fair digging up some Texarkana history
TEXARKANA, Texas – In celebration of Texas Archaeology Month, The Museum of Regional History hosts an Archaeology Fair for attendees to dig up some Texarkana history. The free event on Saturday was for people of all ages. Edith Thomas, Docent at the Museum of Regional History said she is...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia Count final divorce decrees through Friday, October 21, 2022
Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during October 2022 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Amy Lee Ussery v. Joseph Earl Ussery. October 21. Leanora Elizabeth Hope Stiles v. Justin Stiles. October 21. Plaintiff is restored...
ktalnews.com
Pleasant Grove High School to get security gates
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Pleasant Grove ISD is adding some extra security to its High School campus with the purchasing of security gates. The district’s Board of Trustees n Thursday approved the purchase for $106,000. Director of Operations Matt Fry says the project will provide entry and exit...
Three-day trial begins for El Dorado man facing Capital Murder charge
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 24, 2022, a three-day trial is set to begin for 21-year-old Christopher Johnson of El Dorado, Ark. who is facing multiple felony charges, including capital murder. Johnson was arrested in May 2021 and charged with Aggravated Residential Burglary, Capital Murder, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted […]
2 students taken into custody for weapon discovered at El Dorado High School
UPDATE (10/21/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 21, 2022, officials confirmed that two students were taken into custody for a weapon being on the campus of El Dorado High School. The identities of the students will not be released due to their juvenile status. Some EHS parents express to KTVE/KARD that they feel comforted knowing […]
KTBS
Taylor Parker penalty phase: Ex-husband, fellow jail inmates and a fingerprint expert called
NEW BOSTON, Texas – Taylor Parker's ex-husband, a fellow jail inmate and fingerprint expert testified Monday morning as the penalty phase of Parker's capital murder trial continued Monday. Parker, 29, killed Reagan Hancock, 21, and her unborn baby on Oct. 9, 2020. The jury that convicted her of the...
KSLA
Man arrested for allegedly breaking into home of sleeping woman, assaulting her
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A man is being charged in Texarkana, Ark., for reportedly forcing his way into a woman’s home while she was asleep and assaulting her. The Texarkana, Arkansas, Police Department says it all happened Sunday, Oct. 23 at a home in the 600 block of East 43rd Street just minutes before 2 a.m. When officers got there, the 68-year-old woman reportedly told them that a man broke into her home while she was sleeping and attacked her. She said she fought him and tried to reach for her phone to call 911, but the man took her phone from her.
KSLA
Construction apparently paused on Texarkana hospital
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A multimillion-dollar construction project on Wadley Regional Medical Center appears to be on hold; however, officials aren’t saying why. The fence remains up but there is no visible activity at the location. “I saw them cut down some trees and they done some land clearing....
KSLA
18-year-old shot in neck in Texarkana; man wanted
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - An 18-year-old was injured in a shooting in Texarkana, Texas Thursday night (Oct. 20). Police say it happened in the 900 block of Arizona Avenue. Dispatch got a 911 call from someone saying a man they didn’t know was at their front door and had been shot. When officers got there, they found the victim in the front yard. He had been shot in the neck. The teen was taken to a local hospital, then airlifted to a hospital in Little Rock, Ark.
magnoliareporter.com
Oil and Gas: Four wells being drilled in Union County
Oil and gas drilling activity in recent weeks has included multiple workovers, according to the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission. Dews Production LLC of Mount Holly is the operator and DD Oilfield Services is the contractor for the re-entry of the Denny No. 2, surface hole location 1,059 feet FNL and 2,300 feet FEL in Section 32-19S-17W in a wildcat field in Union County. Total depth is to 9,163 feet in the Smackover Zone. Work started September 30.
steelcountrybee.com
Local residents sentenced in Cass County Court
Cass County Criminal District Attorney Courtney Shelton recently released information regarding the following sentences handed down in the County Court ...
arkadelphian.com
Second-half surge helps Badgers top Ashdown 41-12
ASHDOWN — Friday night was a tale of two halves as the Arkadelphia Badgers turned a 7-6 halftime lead into a 41-12 victory over the Ashdown Panthers thanks to a huge third quarter, a defense that forced four turnovers and an opportunistic second-half offense. The Badgers moved to 7-0...
Texas man arrested after 'scaring the bejeebies' out of Walmart shoppers with hatchet in pants
A 25-year-old man was arrested after allegedly stealing a truck and "scaring the beejeebies" out of Walmart shoppers after strolling a parking lot with a hatchet in his pants.
Get Your Wok On at Texarkana’s Newest Eatery Now Open
It's been a long time coming but it's official Texarkana is now the home of Panda Express Chinese Kitchen located on St. Michael Drive and I-30. Panda Express will be serving a full menu of American Chinese Cuisine that includes using only the freshest, real ingredients, prepared every day. Entrees include Orange Chicken, Kung Pao Chicken, Broccoli Beef, Black Pepper Angus Steak, Grilled Teriyaki Chicken, Beijing Beef, Honey Walnut Shrimp, and more.
