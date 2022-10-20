ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willacy County, TX

Sheriff: Lasara 2-year-old, father shot in apparent accident

LASARA — Willacy County sheriff’s officials are investigating a case in which a 2-year-old boy apparently accidentally fatally shot himself, with the bullet injuring his father.

On Wednesday, the boy died in a hospital while his father was recovering, officials stated Thursday.

At about 1:47 p.m. at a home at Sixth and Wells Streets, the boy apparently accidentally shot himself, officials stated.

“Deputies arrived at the location and tended to the 2-year-old male, who had sustained a gunshot wound to the chest,” they stated. “The other victim, who was subsequently identified as the child’s father, had sustained a gunshot wound to his legs and groin area.”

A preliminary investigation “indicates this incident is possibly accidental,” officials stated.

While the boy died after he was air-lifted to Valley Baptist Medical Center, his father remained hospitalized in stable condition, they stated.

Officials were withholding the victims’ names.

“This is an ongoing investigation and no further details are available at this time,” they stated.

