Ward Village breaks ground on new residential tower

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ward Village broke ground on The Park Ward Village on Thursday. This marks the neighborhood’s eight residential tower with integrated retail.

There are 546 homes planned for this development, which is adjacent to Victoria Ward Park and just minutes away from Ala Moana Beach Park.

The Park Ward Village offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, and continues to show strong sales demand, with over 90% pre-sold as of mid-year.

Building Features

41-story residential tower

Studio, one, two and three bedrooms

Curated community art collection

Four elevators and one service elevator

Bicycle and surfboard storage

On-site resident manager and 24-hour building security

Separate and secured entry for resident parking

Additional security provided by Ward Village courtesy patrols

Retail plaza

Adjacent to Victoria Ward Park

Residents will be able to enjoy indoor-outdoor living areas and a deck that features barbecue cabanas, pickleball and tennis courts, a resort and lap pool, walking paths, a spa and more. The new development will also bring restaurants and shops to the neighborhood, with more than 30,000 square feet of retail at its base.

Since launching public sales in July 2021, The Park Ward Village has become the fastest-selling market tower in the history of Ward Village, according to The Howard Hughes Corporation.