Honolulu, HI

Ward Village breaks ground on new residential tower

By Chelsee Yee
 4 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ward Village broke ground on The Park Ward Village on Thursday. This marks the neighborhood’s eight residential tower with integrated retail.

There are 546 homes planned for this development, which is adjacent to Victoria Ward Park and just minutes away from Ala Moana Beach Park.

The Park Ward Village offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, and continues to show strong sales demand, with over 90% pre-sold as of mid-year.

Building Features

  • 41-story residential tower
  • Studio, one, two and three bedrooms
  • Curated community art collection
  • Four elevators and one service elevator
  • Bicycle and surfboard storage
  • On-site resident manager and 24-hour building security
  • Separate and secured entry for resident parking
  • Additional security provided by Ward Village courtesy patrols
  • Retail plaza
  • Adjacent to Victoria Ward Park
Residents will be able to enjoy indoor-outdoor living areas and a deck that features barbecue cabanas, pickleball and tennis courts, a resort and lap pool, walking paths, a spa and more. The new development will also bring restaurants and shops to the neighborhood, with more than 30,000 square feet of retail at its base.

Since launching public sales in July 2021, The Park Ward Village has become the fastest-selling market tower in the history of Ward Village, according to The Howard Hughes Corporation.

